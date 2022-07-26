AP News Summary at 5:19 p.m. EDT

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — By one common definition, the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn’t the one that counts. On Thursday, when the government estimates the gross domestic product for the April-June period, some economists think it may show the economy shrank for a second straight quarter. That would meet a longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun. But economists say that wouldn’t mean that a recession had begun. During those same six months when the economy might have contracted, businesses and other employers added a prodigious 2.7 million jobs — more than were gained in most entire years before the pandemic.

Trump back in Washington, repeating election lies

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to Washington for the first time since leaving office Tuesday and delivered a speech in which he repeated the lies that sparked the Capitol insurrection. Trump’s appearance in the nation’s capital was his first trip back since Jan. 20, 2021, when President Joe Biden was sworn into office despite Trump’s frantic efforts to remain in power. It comes as allies have urged him to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less relitigating the 2020 election as he prepares to announce an expected 2024 White House campaign.

Northwestern US set for its hottest day of long heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Temperatures are set to hit 100 degrees in Portland, Oregon. It's expected to be the hottest day of an unusually long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest. Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for much of the state. Forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state. They predict Portland could break its previous heat wave duration records of six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. Portland officials have opened emergency cooling centers in public buildings and have installed misting stations in parks.

Climate disinformation leaves lasting mark as world heats

Wildfires, floods and soaring temperatures have made climate change real to many Americans. Yet a sizeable number continue to dismiss the scientific consensus that human activity is to blame. That's in part because of a decades-long campaign by fossil fuel companies to muddy the facts and promote fringe explanations. Now, even as those same companies embrace renewable energy, the legacy of that climate disinformation remains, posing a challenge to any meaningful attempt to mitigate the damage. Meanwhile, the public's distrust of scientists and scientific institutions has widened to encompass vaccines and public health measures seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines

DONETSK REGION, Ukaine (AP) — The founder of a medical nonprofit organization drives all over Ukraine's Donetsk region to deliver first-aid kits, equipment and training to soldiers and paramedics near the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of her uniform, but high heels and dresses are as she visits Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. Nataliia Voronkova is a civilian and a volunteer, and looking like one is important to her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has spent more than eight years providing emergency medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. She says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need and challenges.

Body near Lake Mead swimming site 3rd to surface since May

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say another body has surfaced at Lake Mead — this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir recedes because of drought and climate change. The National Park Service said the body was spotted Monday, and Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse in Las Vegas said Tuesday it was found partially in mud at the water line of the swimming area north of the Hemenway Harbor marina. Rouse says it’s too early to tell the gender of the person or a time and cause of death. The corpse is the third found since May in the mud of the expanding shoreline of the lake along the Nevada-Arizona line east of Las Vegas.

Grim news from Walmart sends US markets lower

Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The S&P 500 index lost 1.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.9%. Walmart shares plunged after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices on food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items, particularly clothing. Technology and communication stocks were also among the biggest weights on the market.

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? It's unlikely. That’s because while a surge in sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same. They're 1 in 302.5 million. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

Bidder pays $2.8M for jacket worn in space by Buzz Aldrin

NEW YORK (AP) — A bidder has paid nearly $2.8 million at auction for a jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the historic first mission to the moon's surface in 1969. Sotheby's says the amount paid for the Apollo 11 Inflight Coverall Jacket is the highest for any American space-flown artifact sold at auction. The unidentified winning bidder outlasted several others in a bidding that spanned almost 10 minutes. The jacket displays Aldrin's name tag on the left breast above the Apollo 11 mission emblem. Aldrin and Neil Armstrong became the first astronauts to walk on the moon on July 20, 1969.