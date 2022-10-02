AP News Summary at 5:23 a.m. EDT

174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia (AP) — Panic after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rioting fans has left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, in one of the deadliest sports events in the world. Attention immediately focused on police using tear gas, which is banned at soccer stadiums by FIFA. President Joko Widodo expressed shock at the tragedy and ordered an investigation of security procedures. Riots broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2. Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema flooded the soccer field. Police responded by firing tear gas, causing panic and the deadly crush.

Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has attacked the Ukrainian president’s hometown with suicide drones Sunday Ukraine pushed ahead with its counteroffensive that has embarrassed the Kremlin. Ukraine took back control of a strategic eastern city, Lyman, which it had been using as a transport and logistics hub. That's a new blow to the Kremlin as it seeks to escalate the war by illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more Ukrainian flags are flying in what was recently Russian-occupied territory. His hometown was among targets of suicide drones in the latest fighting Sunday.

Allies aim for risky Russian oil price cap as winter nears

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials celebrated at the start of September when top allies agreed to back an audacious, never-before-tried plan to clamp down on Vladimir Putin’s access to cash. The countries would pay only cut-rate prices for Russian oil. That would deprive Putin of money to keep prosecuting his war in Ukraine, but also ensure that oil kept gushing out of Russia and kept global prices low. But nearly a month later, the organization made up of some of the world’s leading economies, the Group of Seven, is still figuring out how to execute their plan and gather participants.

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers have evacuated stunned survivors cut off by Hurricane Ian on Florida’s largest barrier island, and the state’s death toll has risen sharply amid recovery efforts. Hundreds of thousands of people are still sweltering without power in the state, days after Ian’s rampage from Florida to the Carolinas. Florida now has 47 confirmed deaths. Ian was one of the strongest U.S. hurricanes on record when the Category 4 monster smashed ashore at midweek. Many storm victims were left isolated with limited cellphone service and lacking basic amenities like water and power. As of Saturday night, nearly 1 million customers in Florida still had not had electricity restored.

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu settles US rape allegation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — JD.com founder Richard Liu has agreed to settle a lawsuit from a former University of Minnesota student who alleges he raped her after a night of dinner and drinks in 2018. Attorneys for Richard Liu and the woman, Jingyao Liu, released a joint statement Saturday night saying the case was settled. They did not disclose a settlement amount, but said the incident resulted from a misunderstanding and they agreed to settle their differences. Richard Liu was arrested on suspicion of felony rape in August 2018. Prosecutors never filed charges, saying the case had “profound evidentiary problems.” He stepped down as JD.com’s CEO this year amid increased government scrutiny of China’s technology industry.

Pine Island residents recount horror, fear as Ian bore down

PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Emergency responders are seeking to evacuate residents from the largest barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, and survivors there spoke of the terror of riding out Hurricane Ian in flooded homes and howling winds. A volunteer group, Medic Corps, was flying residents off Pine island by helicopter on Saturday. The bridge to Pine Island was heavily damaged by the hurricane, leaving it reachable only by boat or air. Some residents said they hadn’t seen anyone from outside the island for days and spoke of being trapped in flooded homes as boats and other debris crashed around their houses in the storm surge. Some feared they wouldn't make it.

Rebel violence in eastern Congo causes hunger to soar

NYIRAGONGO, Congo (AP) — Humanitarian workers say hunger is now soaring in eastern Congo after months of fighting between M23 rebels and the army. An internal draft assessment by aid groups seen by The Associated Press says nearly 260,000 people are facing extreme food insecurity in Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories. But only 10% of those targeted by aid groups this year received the full recommended food assistance. That's because of a lack of funds and security concerns that has restricted access to some areas. Health staff at one hospital said that the number of severely malnourished children had nearly tripled between April to July.

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border. Seoul had previously pleaded with activists to stop such activities after the North threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a North Korean defector-turned-activist, said he his group launched about eight balloons Saturday night from an area in the South Korean border town of Paju. Police officers arrived at the scene and prevented them from sending their 12 remaining balloons. Park said police confiscated some of their materials and detained him and three other members of his group over mild scuffles with officers before releasing them after questioning.

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — More than 120 million Brazilians will vote Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Recent polls have given da Silva a commanding lead, pointing to a chance that he may be able to win the first round outright, without need for a run-off. Da Silva would have to get more than 50% of the votes cast Sunday, topping the total vote for Bolsonaro and the other nine candidates.