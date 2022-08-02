AP News Summary at 5:17 a.m. EDT

Biden: Killing of al-Qaida leader is long-sought 'justice'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced that al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden is hailing the operation as delivering “justice” while expressing hope that it brings “one more measure of closure” to families of the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The president said in a Monday evening address from the White House that U.S. intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The president approved the operation last week and it was carried out Sunday. Al-Zawahri and Osama bin Laden plotted the 9/11 attacks.

Watching al-Qaida chief's 'pattern of life' key to his death

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seeds of the U.S. counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida's leader were planted over many months. Years of efforts by U.S. intelligence operatives under four presidents to track Ayman al-Zawahri paid dividends earlier this year, when they located him at a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan. U.S. officials say they built a scale model of the house, knew al-Zawahri was partial to sitting on the home’s balcony and became familiar with his movements by constructing what they called “a pattern of life." Around sunrise Sunday in Kabul, two Hellfire missiles fired by a U.S. drone killed him.

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Malaysia for the second leg of an Asian tour that is being overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing. Local media in Taiwan reported that Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. China, which regards Taiwan as its territory, has warned its military will “never sit idly by” if Pelosi pushes ahead with the visit. The White House has said the U.S. “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling" but voiced concerns China could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait.

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump's election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican Party’s embrace of Donald Trump’s election lies will be tested in Arizona. Voters on Tuesday are choosing between candidates who say they wouldn’t have certified the results of the 2020 campaign and those who argue it’s time to move on. The Arizona races are poised to provide important clues about the GOP’s direction as the midterm primary season enters its final stretch this month. Other closely watched contests include the Republican contests for Michigan governor and Missouri senator. Voters in Kansas will be the first to decide on abortion rights since the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Al-Zawahri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of al-Qaida

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — The doors of jihad opened for Ayman al-Zawahri as a young doctor in a Cairo clinic. That’s when a visitor arrived with a tempting offer: a chance to treat Islamic fighters battling Soviet forces in Afghanistan. With that offer in 1980, al-Zawahri embarked on a life that over three decades took him to the top of the most feared terrorist group in the world, al-Qaida, after the death of Osama bin Laden. At that point, he was already an experienced militant who had sought the overthrow of Egypt’s “infidel” regime since the age of 15. Al-Zawahri was killed over the weekend by a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan. He was 71.

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

Despite dangers, deep roots make Appalachia hard to leave

GARRETT, Ky. (AP) — The deadly flooding that hit the Appalachian region of eastern Kentucky is making some stalwart residents who have hung on through disappearing jobs and the opioid crisis consider leaving their small towns. Brenda Francis and her husband, Paul, have lived in Garrett for decades. Paul Francis was born 73 years ago in their house, which his parents gifted to the couple about 40 years ago. But Brenda Francis said she is done. She joins many others who see this latest disaster as a devastating final blow to their lifestyle here. Some say they’re considering moving away, despite their deep roots.

Uvalde rekindles school police officer's looming fears

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The fear that the next school shooting could happen in their hallways hangs over school resource officers across the United States. The latest reminder of that danger came in May when 19 children and two teachers were killed in a fourth-grade classroom in Uvalde, Texas. Officers are called on to be battle-ready, but they're also under pressure to reform their interactions with students of color, who have been disproportionately arrested and disciplined in schools. Reminders of the threat of school shootings were omnipresent at a recent National Association of School Resource Officers conference in Colorado where hundreds of officers gathered for training.

California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor has declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak. It makes California the second state in three days to take the step. Nearly 800 cases have been reported in the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom said his declaration Monday will help California coordinate a government-wide response. He says the state will continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization. The move came after a similar declaration in New York state on Saturday, and in San Francisco on Thursday.

Stephen King set to testify for govt in books merger trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand Tuesday at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, No. 1 U.S. publisher Penguin Random House and No. 4 Simon & Schuster. King has expressed displeasure with the deal even though he is likely to benefit: The author has been published for years by Simon & Schuster. But he worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of his own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.