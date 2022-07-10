AP News Summary at 5:15 p.m. EDT

Trump ally Bannon now willing to testify before Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon, who's facing criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena over the Capitol riot, has told the House committee investigating the attack that he's now willing to testify. Lawmakers say Bannon’s turnabout was conveyed in a letter late Saturday from his attorney. And that development comes as the committee prepares to air some of its most striking revelations yet this week against Trump in what may be its final set of hearings. Bannon has argued that his testimony is protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege. But Trump now says he'd waive that privilege claim, according to a letter Saturday to Bannon’s lawyer.

In Mideast, Biden struggling to shift policy after Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden took office looking to reshape U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. But so far, he’s struggled to separate his approach from Donald Trump's. Biden is set to visit Israel and Saudi Arabia this coming week. As a candidate, Biden condemned the Trump administration’s policy on Israeli settlements in the West Bank. As president, Biden has been unable to pressure the Israelis to halt the building of Jewish settlements. Biden will meet with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who U.S. intelligence officials say approved the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Trump largely overlooked the kingdom’s human rights record and stepped up military sales.

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into three apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped Sunday after the attack a day earlier in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar. It was just the latest deadly Russian attack to hit civilian buildings. Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. Another 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June. Russia has claimed that it is hitting only military targets.

Japan ruling party heads to victory in wake of Abe's death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party and its coalition partner have scored a major victory in a parliamentary election, possibly propelled by sympathy votes in the wake of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Early results in the race for the parliament’s upper house showed Abe’s governing party and its junior coalition partner securing a majority in the chamber. The last day of campaigning on Saturday, a day after Abe was gunned down while delivering a speech, was held under heightened security as party leaders pledged to uphold democracy and renouncing violence. On Sunday, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. The election victory may allow Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to rule uninterrupted until 2025.

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe's security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Sri Lanka opposition meets to name new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties have met to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil. Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis. Crowds remained on the premises Sunday, splashing in the pool and lounging on beds. An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.

Biden says he's mulling health emergency for abortion access

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn’t seem like “a great option.” Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: “Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important.” He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.

Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon. Firefighters are working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It's burning near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume. A park spokeswoman previously said some of the massive trunks had been wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection, but she corrected herself on Sunday and said that was not the case for this fire. The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.

Report: Uber lobbied, used 'stealth' tech to block scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Uber pushed into markets around the world, the ride-sharing service lobbied political leaders to relax labor and taxi laws and used a “kill switch″ to thwart regulators and law enforcement. Uber also channeled money through Bermuda and other tax havens and considered portraying violence against its drivers as a way to gain public sympathy. That's according to a report released Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. The nonprofit network scoured internal Uber texts, emails, invoices and other documents to deliver what it called “an unprecedented look into the ways Uber defied taxi laws and upended workers’ rights.″ Uber acknowledged “mistakes'' in the past but said the company had changed under a new CEO.

Griner's name permeates WNBA All-Star Game, Team Wilson wins

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars lined up along the sideline after halftime, the No. 42 and the name Griner on the back of all of their jerseys. Brittney Griner was everywhere Sunday, everywhere except where the league’s best players felt she should be — playing alongside in the marquee WNBA All-Star Game, in which Team Wilson pulled away from Team Stewart for a 134-112 victory.