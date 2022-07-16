AP News Summary at 5:15 a.m. EDT

Biden meets with Arab Gulf countries to counter Iran threat

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday will meet with leaders of Arab Gulf countries in Saudi Arabia as he closes out of the final leg of a four-day trip meant to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. His meetings in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, will include heads of state from six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. Hours before the summit, the White House released intelligence showing Russian officials have twice visited Iran in recent weeks for a showcase of weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Secret Service for erased texts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol attack has subpoenaed the Secret Service for text messages agents reportedly deleted around Jan. 6, 2021, as the panel probes Donald Trump’s actions at the time of the deadly siege. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson in a statement late Friday outlined an aggressive timeline for production of the documents by Tuesday. He says the panel “seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021.” The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

'Bang, bang': Children live and play near Ukraine front line

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — In eastern Ukraine's Kramatorsk, a few children still can be seen on mostly empty playgrounds as artillery sounds in the distance against Russian invaders. Authorities plead with residents of the Donetsk region to leave immediately, and it's jarring to see some children remain, including babies. One father says that with bombs falling all over the country, it doesn't make sense to leave the place his family calls home. Such thinking is especially striking in Kramatorsk, where an April attack on the train station killed more than 50 people. The remnants of a rocket bore the inscription in Russian: “For the children.”

Sri Lanka begins choosing leader to replace ex-president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan lawmakers have met to begin choosing a new leader to serve the rest of the term abandoned by the president who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. A day earlier, Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose term ends in 2024. Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana promised a swift and transparent political process that should be done within a week. The new president could appoint a new prime minister, who would then have to be approved by Parliament.

6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

Authorities say six people have died after a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather is to blame. He said it appears heavy winds caused a dust storm with zero visibility. While the highway patrol did not have an immediate count of the number of injuries, Nelson said additional ambulances had to be called in from Billings to help. Gov. Greg Gianforte said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by the news of a mass casualty crash. The incident happened just west of Hardin.

Ocasio-Cortez navigates the expectations that come with fame

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the most famous politicians in America, perhaps the most famous member of the U.S. House of Representatives, and it shows even in the most run-of-the-mill parts of the job. Ocasio-Cortez says in an interview that she wants to ensure she's connected to her district and does not appear out-of-touch while having an outsized national profile. She's building those local ties by holding town halls, steering earmarks to her district and helping constituents navigate government programs. That routine work lays the roots for a long congressional career, if that’s what she chooses to pursue.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

White House: Russian officials visited Iran to view drones

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The White House says Russian officials have visited an airfield in central Iran at least twice in recent weeks to view weapons-capable drones it is looking to acquire for use in its ongoing war in Ukraine. The administration released the intelligence as President Joe Biden gets set to meet on Saturday with leaders of six Arab Gulf countries, plus Egypt, Jordan and Iraq for a regional summit. Biden is looking to to bolster U.S. positioning and knit the region together against Iran. The White House says Iran showcased the drones for Russian officials at Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 15.

Mexico's capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican marines were closing in on infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero deep in the mountains of his native state of Sinaloa. But it was a 6-year-old bloodhound named “Max” who rousted from the undergrowth the man allegedly responsible for the murder of a U.S. DEA agent more than three decades ago. While the United States’ motivation to find Caro Quintero was never in doubt — hence the $20 million reward for information leading to his capture — there was less certainty about the commitment of Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who had made clear his disinterest in pursuing drug lords, was less certain. Yet on Friday, three days after López Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden met in the White House, the DEA’s most wanted target was in Mexican custody.

The Latest: Biden meets with Iraqi PM in Saudi Arabia

President Joe Biden began his final day in Saudi Arabia by meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who survived an assassination attempt with explosive drones last year. Some in the country have blamed the attack Iranian-backed factions. The meeting Saturday came amid a standoff between Iraqi security forces and pro-Iran Shiite militias over election results. Biden said he wanted to be "helpful" in support of Iraq’s democracy. Al-Kadhimi spoke about the “strategic, friendly relationship” between the U.S. and Iraq, and he thanked the U.S. for providing support to combat terrorist groups. Biden is in Jeddah attending a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council.