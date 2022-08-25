AP News Summary at 5:25 p.m. EDT

Judge orders unsealing of redacted affidavit in Trump search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ordered the Justice Department to make public a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. The directive from U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart came hours after federal law enforcement submitted under seal the portions of the affidavit that they want to keep secret as their investigation moves forward. The judge said the department must file its redacted version by noon Friday. The redactions proposed by the department are likely to be extensive, so it’s not clear how much new information about the investigation will be revealed.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a transmission line was damaged, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.

Student loan crisis awaits new generation despite Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today's rising student debt is the cost of college. Federal data show that today’s four-year universities charge an average of nearly $17,000 a year in tuition and fees, more than double the inflation-adjusted average from 30 years ago. Biden’s failure to tackle the broader problem drew reproach from Republicans along with some of his fellow Democrats.

California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California plans to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035 under a policy approved Thursday by regulators that seeks a dramatic cut in carbon emissions and an eventual end to gasoline-powered vehicles. The decision by the California Air Resources Board came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom first directed regulators to consider such a policy. If the goal is reached, California would cut emissions from cars in half by 2040. The move gives the most populous U.S. state the world’s most stringent regulations for transitioning to electric vehicles.

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily knocked offline because of damage to a transmission line. That caused a blackout in the region on Thursday and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. Ukraine alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, authorities said the plant was cut off from the grid because of the transmission line damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russian shelling and said the plant’s emergency backup diesel generators had to be activated.

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. Project Veritas has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal. While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months.

Voting machine tampering points to concern for fall election

DENVER (AP) — An apparent attempt by a voter in Colorado to tamper with a voting machine during the state's primary this summer has heightened concerns among election officials and security experts. They worry that conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election could inspire some voters to meddle with — or even attempt to sabotage — election equipment. Even unsuccessful breaches, like the apparent one in Pueblo County, could become major problems in the November general election, when turnout will be greater and the stakes higher. They could cause delays at polling places or sow the seeds of misinformation campaigns.

Insulin cap for Medicare patients signals hope for others

WASHINGTON (AP) — The recent passage of legislation that would limit the cost of insulin for Medicare patients has renewed hope for those pushing for Congress to do more. The provision, a longstanding priority for Democrats, is estimated to bring relief to nearly 2 million people across the country with diabetes. But due to Republican opposition, a provision that would have included patients on private insurance was stripped out moments before the bill’s passage in early August. Now advocates and lawmakers say a bipartisan proposal would expand coverage to millions more patients in need of the life-saving drug.

Letter: School shooter fixated with guns, dreamed of killing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Four years before Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 people at a Florida high school, therapists at another school wrote a letter to his psychiatrist saying he was fixated on guns and dreamed of killing others and being covered in blood. That psychiatrist, Dr. Brett Negin, testified Thursday he never received the letter. He stopped seeing Cruz six months before the 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. The letter says Cruz destroyed a television after losing a video game, punched holes in walls and used sharp objects to cut up the furniture and carve holes in the bathroom. The trial is to determine whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?

COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but how much will they help? Also up in the air is who should get one -- and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their vaccine to use as fall boosters. The shot is half the original recipe and half protection against the latest two versions of omicron. The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe at the end of June, and now has to decide if this combination is ready.