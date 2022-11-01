AP News Summary at 5:14 a.m. EDT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Ukraine's government said approximately 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, impacting 16 regions. The damage could be restored within weeks, say energy experts, if it wasn’t for Russia’s incessant shelling and the lack of equipment, much of which must be imported.

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Police chief Yoon Hee Keun said Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The South Korean government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night im Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Modi to visit India's bridge collapse site as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister is scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river. The deadly collapse had sent hundreds plunging into the water, killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra Modi was expected to reach Morbi town in Gujarat state later Tuesday. Gujarat is Modi’s home state and he was already there visiting it at the time of the accident. Grieved and angered families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening and who might be responsible. An official said that no one was missing “as of now.” But emergency responders and divers were still deployed for search operations early Tuesday.

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

Bahrain's Shiites hope pope raises human rights during visit

BEIRUT (AP) — Pope Francis is making the first-ever papal trip to Bahrain this week. That’s sparking calls from the country’s majority Shiite opposition and human rights activists for the pontiff to raise human rights concerns in the small island nation. The Shiite-majority island off the coast of Saudi Arabia is ruled by a Sunni monarchy that violently quashed 2011 Arab Spring protests there with the aid of allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In the years since, Bahrain has imprisoned Shiite activists, deported others and stripped hundreds of their citizenship. The kingdom maintains it respects human rights and freedom of speech, despite facing repeated criticism by rights activists.

After tragic crush, lost shoes await owners at Seoul gym

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers were killed in South Korea’s deadliest crowd surge, hundreds of abandoned shoes remained laid out in rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul. The crumpled tennis shoes, loafers, and Chuck Taylors are quiet but wrenching remnants of the tragedy in the nearby nightlife district of Itaewon. That's the popular nightlife district where tens of thousands gathered for Halloween celebrations Saturday evening. Some 250 pairs of shoes at the gym Tuesday are among a huge collection of abandoned items found in Itaewon following the tragedy. Police put the items on display starting Monday for owners to retrieve them.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.