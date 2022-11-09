AP News Summary at 5:12 p.m. EST

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are closing in on a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.

Biden hails Democrats' 'strong night,' acknowledges concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that his Democratic Party “had a strong night” in the midterm elections. But he also is acknowledging that many remain dissatisfied with the country’s direction. He said Wednesday, that ”The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated. I get it.” Democrats may still lose control of at least one chamber of Congress. But Biden pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices. He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for — such as debate and votes on whether to continue Social Security or Medicare. ”

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. Warnock styles himself as a pragmatist in a partisan era. Walker has tried to make the choice a referendum on national Democrats, caricaturing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for President Joe Biden amid sustained inflation.

Abortion supporters win in conservative, liberal states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters won in the four states where access was on the ballot. Voters enshrined it into the state constitution in battleground Michigan as well as blue California and Vermont. An anti-abortion measure was defeated in deep-red Kentucky. The ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos

Elon Musk is seeking to reassure big companies that advertise on Twitter that his chaotic takeover of the social media platform won’t harm their brands. He acknowledged that some “dumb things” might happen on his way to creating a better, safer user experience. The latest erratic move on the minds of major advertisers was Musk’s decision to abolish a new “official” label on high-profile Twitter accounts just hours after introducing it. Twitter began adding the gray labels to some prominent accounts, including brands like Coca-Cola, Nike and Apple. A few hours later, the labels started disappearing.

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military says it will withdraw from the only Ukrainian regional capital it’s captured but Ukrainian officials and analysts warn it could be a trap. A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the announced planned retreat from Kherson, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and nearby areas as a done deal. Kyiv’s forces have zeroed in on the strategic industrial port city and cut off supply lines in a counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory. A military analyst told the AP Russia’s announced retreat could be an ambush and trap.

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. The AP’s review of public documents showed the Army knew that chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Even after the contamination was documented, the Army played down the risks.

Biden hopes Putin will negotiate WNBA star Griner's release

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner now that the U.S. midterm elections are over. Biden said in a news conference Wednesday that he is “determined to get her home” as well as others. He says, “My hope is that now that the election is over, that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about a prisoner exchange.”

In a first, doctors treat fatal genetic disease before birth

A toddler is thriving after doctors used a novel technique to treat her before she was born for a rare genetic disease. The girl, now 16 months, began receiving the critical protein her body can't make while still in the womb. The treatment was delivered through a needle inserted through the mother’s abdomen and guided into a vein in the umbilical cord. The disease killed two of the girl's sisters before they turned 3. She was treated at an Ottawa hospital with a treatment plan pioneered by a doctor in San Francisco through an unusual collaboration.

Review: Ferrell, Reynolds get ‘Spirited’ in holiday musical

The devil works in public relations in “Spirited,” a new spin on “A Christmas Carol” starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. With songs by “The Greatest Showman” duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, big ensemble dance numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold and special effects galore, “Spirited” it is a maximalist affair that spares no expense in its heart-on-sleeve efforts to entertain. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is enjoyable holiday fare that also could have used some help staging the big musical numbers. “Spirited” is rated PG-13 and is in theaters Friday before streaming on Nov. 18.