AP News Summary at 5:12 p.m. EDT

Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The first civilians evacuated from the bombed-out steel plant that has become the last stronghold of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol are slowly making their way toward safety Monday, as others who managed to escape the city describe terrifying weeks of bombardment and deprivation. More than 100 civilians — including elderly women and mothers with small children — left the sprawling, rubble-strewn Azovstal steel mill on Sunday and set out in buses and ambulances for the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia. about 140 miles (230 kilometers) to the northwest. If successful, the evacuation would represent rare progress in easing the human cost of the almost 10-week war.

Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv are beginning to have the feel of an open-air morgue. The dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. Among them are the charred body of an unidentifiable man propped on an anti-tank barrier, four dead soldiers — apparently Russian — arranged in the letter Z that has become a symbol of the Russian invasion, and the bodies of three people found inside an apartment. Shelling and airstrikes are a daily threat everywhere here, to everyone. And, as long as that remains true, death can come at anytime.

Push to arm Ukraine putting strain on US weapons stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden visits a Lockheed Martin plant on Tuesday that manufactures an antitank weapons system, he’s certain to herald the U.S.-made arms as a gamechanger in Ukraine’s stiff resistance to the Russian invasion. But Biden’s coming visit to the Alabama factory line that makes the Javelin weapons system is also drawing attention to a growing concern as the war drags on: Can the U.S. sustain the cadence of shipping vast amounts of arms to Ukraine while maintaining the healthy stockpile it may need should conflict erupt with North Korea, Iran or elsewhere?

Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans’ financial strains and likely weaken the economy. Yet with inflation having surged to a 40-year high, the Fed has come under pressure to act aggressively to slow spending and curb the price spikes that are bedeviling households and companies. After the central bank’s latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed is set to announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000.

Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, returns to May perch

NEW YORK (AP) — Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.

Trump election probe special grand jury selected in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who've refused to cooperate otherwise. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate" in the investigation. The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

2022 midterms: What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first multistate contest of the 2022 midterm election season takes place Tuesday. Ohio voters will decide gubernatorial nominees and one of the most contentious and expensive Republican U.S. Senate primaries in the nation. Indiana's contests will determine whether the state's Legislature becomes more conservative. Former President Donald Trump’s sway among the party faithful will be tested in Ohio, where he's issued endorsements in a Senate primary marred by Republican divisions and in races for the U.S. House and secretary of state. Democrats are watching a threat to incumbent congresswoman Shontel Brown from progressive Nina Turner in Cleveland.

NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a New York Police Department veteran of assaulting an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, rejecting his claim he was defending himself when he tackled the officer and grabbed his gas mask. Thomas Webster showed no reaction to Monday's verdict. Webster was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge and the first to present a jury with a self-defense argument. Webster testified he was trying to protect himself from a “rogue cop” who punched him in the face. Webster accused the Metropolitan Police Department officer of instigating the confrontation. The officer denied punching Webster, who'll be sentenced in September.

Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an “extremely dangerous” murder suspect who escaped from an Alabama jail and the official they believe may have helped him to escape. The inmate, Casey Cole White, 38, was scheduled for trial next month on a capital murder charge. Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County jail, told co-workers she was taking the inmate to the courthouse for a mental health evaluation. But authorities later determined that no such evaluation was scheduled. The Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that they had issued an arrest warrant for Vicky White on charges of permitting or allowing an escape.

Amazon workers in NYC reject union in a reversal of fortune

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon warehouse workers overwhelmingly rejected a union bid on Monday, dealing a blow to organizers who last month pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history. This time around, warehouse workers cast 618 votes — or about 62% — against the union, giving Amazon enough support to fend off a second union win. According to the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees the process, 380 workers — or 38% — voted in favor of the grassroots Amazon Labor Union. About 1,600 workers were eligible to vote. A union attorney says the group is planning to file objections to the election.

