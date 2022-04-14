AP News Summary at 5:08 p.m. EDT

Russian military's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after a fire inflicted heavy damage in the latest setback for Russia’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and Western officials could not confirm what caused the fire. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

In wars cold and hot, the Moskva has sailed through history

The Russian warship now known as the Moskva began its life as the Slava, or “glory” in 1979 at the height of the Cold War in what was the Soviet republic of Ukraine. Now the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, it has seen service in peacetime cooperation with the U.S., as well as in conflicts in Syria and Georgia. Now it is a focus of Russia's war with Ukraine, the latest chapter for a storied vessel that has been buffeted by the winds of history — from Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Patrick Lyoya's dad seeks charges, officer ID in son's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s Taser before the white officer shoots Patrick Lyoya as the Black man is face down on the ground. Peter Lyoya talked with The Associated Press in his Lansing apartment on Thursday, a day after police released videos of the traffic stop. Peter brought his six children to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest.

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The attack complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe. It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter outright, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed” from his perspective as a self-identified “free speech absolutist.” Musk is currently Twitter's biggest individual shareholder. The company says in a regulatory filing that he has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own at $54.20 per share. It's an offer worth more than $43 billion. Twitter said it will decide whether accepting Musk's offer is in the best interests of shareholders.

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will soon ban abortions after 15 weeks. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the law on Thursday; it goes into effect on July 1. The move comes amid a growing conservative push to restrict abortion ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that could limit access to the procedure nationwide. The new law deals a significant blow to abortion access in the South, where Florida has provided wider access to the procedure than its regional neighbors. It does not allow for exemptions in cases where pregnancies were caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. Under current law, Florida allows abortions up to 24 weeks.

El Salvador president's mass arrests 'punitive populism'

SANTA TECLA, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador's security forces have arrested more than 10,000 suspected gang members in just over two weeks under rules that free them from having to explain an arrest or grant access to a lawyer. The crackdown from President Nayib Bukele's government followed 62 killings by gangs on March 26. The highly publicized roundups are not the result of police investigations into the murders, but propel a tough-on-crime narrative that experts are calling “punitive populism.” Detainees can be held for 15 days without charges, one of the changes decried by international human rights groups and the United States government.

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it. Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.

AP exclusive: MLB average salary up 5.9% after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — The average salary in the major leagues rebounded to $4.4 million on opening day, boosted by a frenzy of free agent signings before and after the 99-day lockout, according to a study of baseball contracts by The Associated Press. New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer set a season record at $43.3 million, topping the previous mark established last year by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer at $38 million. Scherzer earns more than all the current players on the Baltimore Orioles combined. The average was up 5.9% from the the start of last season.

