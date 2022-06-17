AP News Summary at 5:07 a.m. EDT

AP Interview: Biden says a recession is 'not inevitable'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the American people are “really, really down” after a tumultuous two years with the coronavirus pandemic, volatility in the economy and now surging gasoline prices that are hitting family budgets. But in an interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Biden stressed that a recession was “not inevitable” and held out hope of giving the country a greater sense of confidence. Biden is bristling at claims by Republican lawmakers that last year’s COVID-19 aid plan was fully to blame for inflation reaching a 40-year high, calling that argument “bizarre.” The president says he sees reason for optimism with the 3.6% unemployment rate and America’s relative strength.

Takeaways from AP interview: Biden on inflation, US psyche

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the state of the economy, his concerns about the national mood, and his commitment to standing up to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. Some key takeaways: Biden blames gas prices for the nation’s economic pessimism, saying before prices started rising, things were "much more optimistic.” Biden maintained that he’s optimistic about the country’s future, and that Americans should feel it too. But it's not clear whether Biden’s rhetoric will have a tangible impact on the nation’s glum outlook at a time when the majority of voters say the country is on the wrong track.

Jan. 6 takeaways: 'Heated' Trump, Pence's near miss with mob

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its third public hearing, the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has focused on former President Donald Trump’s pressure on his vice president to delay or reject the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. It has also attempted to show how that pressure incited an angry mob to break into the Capitol that day. Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification in the vice president’s traditional ceremonial role, and did not give in to Trump’s pressure. Lawmakers on the nine-member panel, and the witnesses who testified at the hearing, all described Pence’s decision as having averted a constitutional crisis.

Ukraine says it has struck Russian boat in Black Sea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian navy has claimed that it struck a Russian boat carrying air defense systems to a strategic island in the Black Sea. In a statement on social media Friday, the navy said that the Vasily Bekh was used to transport ammunition, weapons and personnel to Snake Island. The island is vital for protecting sea lanes out of the key port of Odesa. It did not say how much damage it inflicted with the strike. Snake Island figured memorably early in the war when Ukrainian border guards stationed there defied Russian orders to surrender, using colorful language. The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, used in the seizure of Snake Island, was sunk in April by Ukraine. That was a major coup for the outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces.

China launches high-tech aircraft carrier in naval milestone

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched its third aircraft carrier, the first such ship to be designed and built entirely within the country. State media reports said the Type 003 new-generation aircraft carrier christened Fujian left its drydock at a shipyard in Shanghai on Friday morning. State broadcaster CCTV showed assembled navy personnel standing beneath the massive ship as water jets sprayed over its deck, multi-colored streamers flew and colorful smoke was released. The launch comes as China seeks to extend the range and power of its navy. Equipped with the latest weaponry and aircraft-launch technology, the ship’s capabilities are thought to rival those of Western carriers, as Beijing seeks to turn its navy, already the world’s largest, into a multi-carrier force.

Palestinians say 3 killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others during a military operation in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The military says the troops traded fire with militants early Friday. The Israeli military has been carrying out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since a string of attacks earlier this year killed 19 people in Israel. The military says it raided two locations in search of weapons. At the first, it says soldiers responded after Palestinians opened fire and hurled explosive devices at them. On their way to the second location, the army says they exchanged fire with Palestinian gunmen in a vehicle.

Alabama church shooting kills 2, wounds 1; suspect held

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a single gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody. The attack took place Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack, saying another briefing was planned Friday. The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. The violence comes just over a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.

Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.

Amid Ukraine's war, a farmer takes comfort in her snails

VERESNYA, Ukraine (AP) — The wartime disruption to supplies of grain and other crops from Ukraine that feed the world has captured global attention and sent food prices soaring. But the production of other, more niche foodstuffs has been hit as well. Before the Russian invasion sent Ukraine’s economy into a tailspin, Ukrainians were successfully producing snails, oysters, edible frogs, vegetable-based milks, craft beers, cheeses and other products for European markets. Farmer Olena Avramenko was living a quiet life with her snails, rearing them for export to Spain. When Russian soldiers occupied her village, she sheltered in her basement, cooking up meals of snails for hungry villagers. Now the Russians have left, and she says raising more snails and dreaming up new snail recipes is keeping her sane.

Analysis: On Stephen Curry, far more than a great shooter

Greatest shooter ever. That’s what everyone has been calling Golden State’s Stephen Curry for years now, for obvious reasons. Nobody in the history of basketball has made more 3-pointers or made the art of throwing a ball through a hoop look easier than Curry does. He has earned that distinction. And it still seems like he has been undersold. Thing is, Wardell Stephen Curry II is not just the greatest shooter ever. He's a four-time champion and finally an NBA Finals MVP. It’s time to finally call him what he is: One of the greatest players ever.

