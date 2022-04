AP News Summary at 5:29 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings and mounting civilian casualties. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the horrors of people killed at close range and left on streets were wrose in another town north of Kyiv. The head of Ukraine’s railways said a rocket strike on a train station in the country’s east on Friday killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100. The station has been used to evacuate civilians as Russia concentrates its invasion in eastern Ukraine. Meanwhile, the president of the European Union’s executive commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief went to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will join a Supreme Court that is both more diverse than ever and more conservative than it’s been since the 1930s. She’s likely to be on the losing end of a bunch of important cases, including examinations of the role of race in college admissions and voting rights. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, will take up those cases next term. Jackson is the first Black woman confirmed to the Supreme Court. She won’t join the court for several months, until the court wraps up its work for the summer including its verdict on whether to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion rights.

Jackson confirmation takes Biden political story full circle

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a moment 46 days — and more than 46 years — in the making. President Joe Biden on Friday will celebrate the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to reach the Supreme Court, marking the pinnacle of her legal career and bringing his political story full circle. As a longtime Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Biden had a front-row seat to some of the most contentious confirmation battles in the Court’s history. He also presided over the hearings for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose retirement this summer is clearing the way for Jackson to join the bench.

NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia's war

UEDEM, Germany (AP) — As Russia prepared to invade Ukraine, NATO planners went into overdrive. Their aim was to put more surveillance aircraft and fighter jets into alliance skies near Ukraine and Russia. Without stepping over the line. At NATO's Combined Air Operations Center in Uedem, western Germany, a few dozen military personnel now simultaneously manage up to 30 aircraft from the northern tip of Norway to down around Ukraine to Slovakia. They can divert patrolling aircraft to monitor suspicious Russian planes, or scramble jets on 15-minute standby from around Europe. They can even track missiles. But NATO does not want to be dragged into a wider war with Russia, so borders and airspace must be respected.

3 Shanghai officials sacked over COVID-19 response

BEIJING (AP) — Three local officials in Shanghai have been sacked over a slack response to the COVID-19 outbreak in China's largest city, where residents are complaining of harsh lockdown conditions leading to shortages of food and basic necessities. An official notice Friday gave no details of the allegations against the three officials but said their failure to fulfill their duties in epidemic prevention and control had allowed the virus to spread. On Friday, Shanghai reported more than 21,000 new local cases, of which only 824 had symptoms. The city has placed all 26 million residents under lockdown and implemented mass testing, while requiring anyone with a positive result to be held in an isolation center. No additional deaths have been reported in the outbreak.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli security forces say they have killed a Palestinian man who opened fire into a crowded bar in central Tel Aviv and killed two people. They say the attacker was tracked down after an overnight manhunt and killed in an exchange of fire near a mosque in Tel Aviv's Jaffa neighborhood. It was the fourth deadly attack in Israel by Palestinians in less than three weeks and came at a time of heightened tensions around the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Protests and clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan last year eventually ignited an 11-day Gaza war.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hopes to transform her adopted city

BOSTON (AP) — When she was elected mayor of Boston in November, Michelle Wu transformed the image of the city’s chief executive. Now the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and 37-year-old mother of two is facing a raft of challenges, including making good on key campaign promises. Wu has also grappled with early morning protests outside her home and racist online taunts. But Wu said Boston has given her everything she cherishes in her life and she's determined to expand the definition of what leadership looks like as the city deals with a rapid wave of gentrification, including a skyrocketing cost of housing.

North demolishing hotel that was symbol of Korean engagement

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is demolishing a South Korean-owned hotel at a North Korean resort that was one of the last symbols of inter-Korean engagement. Seoul officials called for the North to stop the “unilateral” destruction. The floating Haegumgang Hotel was a major property among dozens of facilities South Korea built to accommodate tours to Diamond Mountain during a high period of engagement in the 1990s. But North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019 called the facilities “shabby” and ordered them destroyed amid frustration over tighter U.S. sanctions that prevent the tours from resuming. North Korea postponed the demolition because of COVID-19 but appears to have begun it in recent weeks.

Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the threats to growth posed by inflation and the war in Ukraine. But there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. White House officials say the next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year’s $1.9 trillion relief package. But economists such as Larry Summers and Joe LaVorgna warn that the policies needed to reduce inflation could risk a recession.

Tiger is back at Masters, and it already felt like a victory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods was back in the Masters some 14 months after a car crash that shattered his right leg. That felt like a victory alone. Never mind that his 71 left him four shots behind Sungjae Im of South Korea. Still to come is another day of 18 holes at Augusta National. The gallery was electric just seeing the five-time Masters champion because there was reason to believe they might not see him again. The scores were higher than usual because of the wind. Cameron Smith was one shot back. Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler were among those at 69.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0