AP News Summary at 5:06 a.m. EDT

Trump's bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

NEW YORK (AP) — In battleground Wisconsin, Donald Trump’s pick for governor defeated the favorite of the Republican establishment. In Connecticut, a state where compassionate conservatism was born, a Senate candidate who promoted Trump’s election lies prevailed over the state GOP’s preference. And in Washington, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell joined congresswoman and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene in defending Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. That was only this week. As the 2022 midterm season enters its final phase, the Republicans on the November ballot are tied to the divisive former president as never before — whether they like it or not.

Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months

Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than five months. AAA said the national average stood at $3.99 on Thursday. That's down 15 cents in just the last week, and 68 cents in the last month. Gasoline peaked at around $5.02 a gallon on June 14. Motorists in California and Hawaii are still paying above $5, and other states in the West are paying close to that. The cheapest gas is in Texas and several other states in the South and Midwest. The decline reflects falling prices for crude oil, which have dipped close to $90 a barrel from over $120 a barrel in June.

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin. Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military. Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.

Experts see Canada’s euthanasia laws as threat to disabled

TORONTO (AP) — Canada arguably has the world’s most permissive euthanasia rules, but human rights advocates say those regulations devalue the lives of disabled people. They say the regulations also are prompting doctors and health workers to suggest the procedure to those who might not otherwise consider it. Families say that has led to disturbing conversations and controversial deaths. The current law allows people with serious disabilities to choose to be killed in the absence of any other medical issue. Next year, Canada is set to allow people to be killed exclusively for mental health reasons. Some critics say the system warrants further scrutiny.

Georgia's Kemp seeks tax breaks, rebutting Abrams on economy

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will call for tax breaks in the first major policy proposals of his reelection campaign. Kemp on Thursday plans to propose another state income tax rebate and renew a long dormant state property tax break. That's according to a Kemp campaign official speaking anonymously to preview the plans. The incumbent Republican is drawing a contrast with Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. She supports some of Kemp's tax breaks, but is emphasizing an economic plan to invest more in basic services and alleviate inequities. Kemp is blaming inflation and other economic troubles on Democratic President Joe Biden and Abrams. He says his plans will help Georgians “fight through” high prices.

Deputy coroner: House explosion in southern Indiana kills 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a house exploded in the southern Indiana city of Evansville. David Anson, chief deputy coroner for Vanderburgh County, told The Associated Press that the identities of the people who died in the explosion Wednesday will not be released until the next of kin has been notified. Evansville police spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray says at least one other person was injured. Fire Chief Mike Connelly has said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m. He said the department has not confirmed how many of the houses were occupied when the explosion. The cause of the explosion has not been determined, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating.

Firefighters combat major wildfire in southwestern France

PARIS (AP) — More than 1,000 firefighters are struggling to contain a major wildfire that has burned a large area of pine forest in southwestern France in a region that was already ravaged by flames last month. Local authorities said more than 68 square kilometers (26 square miles) have burned since Tuesday in the Gironde region and the neighboring Landes as France like other European countries swelters through a hot and dry summer. Temperatures were expected to reach 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in the region. The blaze forced the evacuation of about 10,000 people and destroyed at least 16 houses.

At 75, India seeks way forward in big but job-scarce economy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s phenomenal transformation from an impoverished nation in 1947 into an emerging global power whose $3 trillion economy is Asia’s third largest has made it a major exporter of things like software and vaccines. Millions have escaped poverty into a growing, aspirational middle class as its high-skilled sectors have thrived. But many millions of Indians are employed in informal day labor or farm work, struggling to survive. Raging unemployment is worsening insecurity and inequality between the rich and poor and is perhaps Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest challenge as the country marks 75 years of independence from British rule on Aug. 15.

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.” Anything he said during the deposition could have been used against him in a criminal case, if one ensues. While James’ investigation is civil in nature, the Manhattan district attorney is running a parallel criminal probe.

Life gradually returns a year after fire chars Sierra Nevada

LONE PINE, Calif. (AP) — One year after a wind-whipped wildfire charred a craggy mountainside above Lone Pine, California, signs of life are slowly returning. Tiny clusters of white and purple wildflowers stand out against blackened trees. Green shoots of Horsetail as thin as yarn strands break from the ground below scorched branches. A fistful of new leaves emerges from within an incinerated stump. It’s the start of a long recovery. It's a cycle that’s being repeated more often across the West as climate change brings drier, hotter seasons and more fires. It can be five years before ground cover fully recovers, and hotter fires are killing more trees.