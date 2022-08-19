AP News Summary at 5:05 p.m. EDT

Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr cited in announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. The department had argued the 2019 memo represented the private deliberations of its own lawyers before any decision had been formalized, and was therefore exempt from disclosure. Friday’s decision by a federal appeals court said the Justice Department memo noted Mueller's report didn't accuse Trump of obstructing justice but also didn't exonerate him. The internal memo said that could be interpreted as implying an accusation against Trump if released to the public.

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that would have allowed providers to be charged with a felony. The preliminary injunction Friday follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that a May preliminary injunction applies only to the attorney general’s office, not county prosecutors, who handle most criminal cases. Friday's ruling followed two days of witness testimony. Prosecutors in some of the state’s most populous counties have said they wouldn't charge providers regardless of the decision, but Republican prosecutors in Kent, Jackson and Macomb counties have said they should be able to enforce the 1931 law. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors, says an appeal is planned.

Islamic State 'Beatle' gets life term for US hostage deaths

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of the Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State. Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court. A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday's sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly before she turned 18 has testified that she agonized several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer. The woman, who is now 37 and going by the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly's Chicago trial, told the court Friday that she ultimately did cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to “carry his lies.” During cross-examination, she conceded that she lied at one point when she told federal agents that she wasn’t sure if Kelly had abused minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to get others in trouble.

Judge won't let Graham delay testimony in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says Sen. Lindsey Graham can’t put off his appearance before a special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered the South Carolina Republican to honor his subpoena for the grand jury. Graham’s attorneys appealed that order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling while that appeal plays out. May declined that request on Friday. Graham is currently scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. Representatives for Graham did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment on May’s ruling.

US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will give Ukraine 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 mine-resistant vehicles, 2,000 anti-armor rounds and howitzer weapons to help Ukrainian forces regain territory and mount a counter-offensive against Russian invaders. A senior defense official says the new $775 million aid package will help Ukraine troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines. The official said the U.S. is looking to help shape and arm the Ukrainian force of the future as the war drags on. The latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark.

See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

The word is out in New York City and beyond. If you see a spotted lanternfly, stomp it. Kill-on-sight requests in New York City and elsewhere are a part of public campaigns to fight an invasive insect now massing and feeding on plants around much of the eastern United States. Though pretty with red wing markings, the spotted lanternfly is a nuisance and a threat. In cities, it swarms outside buildings and lands on pedestrians. It excretes a sticky substance called honeydew that can collect on outdoor furniture. The sap-sucking insects are also a threat to grapes and other agricultural crops, which is raising alarms this summer in New York state wine country.

Authors and friends rally and read for Salman Rushdie

NEW YORK (AP) — Friends and fellow authors have spoken out on Salman Rushdie's behalf during a rally on the steps of the main branch of the New York Public Library. Friday's rally came a week after Rushdie was attacked onstage in western New York and hospitalized with stab wounds. His literary agent says he has been removed from a ventilator. Jeffrey Eugenides, Tina Brown and Kiran Desai were among those who shared wishes for a full recovery and read passages from his books, essays and speeches. Other readers included Gay Talese, Andrew Solomon and Reginald Dwayne Betts.

Large fire consumes boats, buildings, vehicles at boatyard

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Several boats, buildings and vessels were destroyed by a large fire at a Massachusetts boatyard. Aerial video taken by WCVB-TV on Friday showed several boats and vehicles at the boatyard in Mattapoisett either burned out shells or being consumed by flames. People who picked up the phones at the Mattapoisett fire and police departments said no one was available to comment. It was unclear if anyone was hurt. The area of the fire was part of a National Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds. It sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: An IRS job posting for an armed special agent position does not apply to most potential new employees that the IRS will hire in the coming years. The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York sewage samples, not tap water. Los Angeles County disqualified signatures on petitions calling for a vote to recall its district attorney, not ballots or ballot signatures. Denmark hasn't banned COVID-19 vaccines for children.