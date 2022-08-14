AP News Summary at 5:05 a.m. EDT

Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture. Rushdie's agent confirmed information contained in a tweet by another author Saturday. Earlier in the day, the man accused in the attack in upstate New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. A judge ordered Hadi Matar held without bail after the district attorney told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie. Rushdie, the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion as oil prices remain high globally. The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned, said Sunday it also saw a 90% surge in net profits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and higher refining margins.

Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis. It came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza. Two of the victims were in serious condition after the attack early Sunday. The shooting took place as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. The attack in Jerusalem follows a tense week between Israel and the Palestinians, including three days of fighting in Gaza after Israel killed Islamic Jihad commanders there and the killing of three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm says state government failed to carry out numerous lessons gleaned from a previous weather event. Friday's report from Virginia's Office of the Inspector General was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.

Sinema took Wall Street money while killing tax on investors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona has received nearly $1 million in campaign contributions over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists whose interests she has staunchly defended in Congress. That's according to an Associated Press review of campaign finance disclosures. The revelation comes after Sinema single-handedly thwarted her party's long-standing goal of raising taxes on such investors. Sinema says the contributions did not influence her thinking on the matter. But many in her party see Sinema's defense of the favorable tax treatment received by such investors as indefensible.

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russia’s military shelled residential areas across Ukraine. They also say their own fighters have damaged the last working bridge over a river in occupied southern Ukraine, hurting Russia's ability to resupply its military. The mayor of the eastern city of Kramatorsk said a Russian rocket attack killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night. Further west, a governor reported more Russian shelling of a city not far from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Ukrainian military intelligence alleged that Russian troops have shelled the nuclear plant. The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of a village on the outskirts of the eastern city of Donetsk.

Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems' bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flagship climate change and health care bill passed by Democrats and soon to be signed by President Joe Biden will bring U.S. taxpayers one step closer to a government-operated electronic free-file tax return system. It’s something lawmakers and advocates have been seeking for years. For many Americans, it’s frustrating that beyond having to pay sometimes hefty tax bills, they also have to shell out additional money for tax preparation programs or preparers because of an increasingly complex U.S. tax system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says, “It’s definitely something we should do, and when the IRS is adequately resourced, it’s something that will happen."

Praise, worry in Iran after Rushdie attack; government quiet

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranians are reacting with praise and worry over the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie — the target of a decades-old fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini calling for his death. It remains unclear why Rushdie’s attacker, identified by police as Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, stabbed the author as he prepared to speak at an event Friday in western New York. Iran’s theocratic government and its state-run media have assigned no motive to the assault as well. But in Tehran, some willing to speak to The Associated Press offered praise for an attack targeting a writer they believe tarnished the Islamic faith with his 1988 book “The Satanic Verses.”

Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced the country’s largest lake to near its lowest level ever recorded. Tourists flocking to Lake Garda on Friday for the start of a long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years. An expansive stretch of bleached rock extended far from the normal shoreline. Northern Italy hasn’t seen significant rainfall for months, and snowfall this year was down 70%. With rivers that farmers use to irrigate crops drying up, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to local waterways. The lake’s temperature, meanwhile, has been above average for August and on Friday approached the average for the Caribbean Sea.