AP News Summary at 5:04 p.m. EDT

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — Americans are taking stock a day after the Supreme Court overturned a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. The depth of emotion unleashed by the ruling has led to demonstrations and prayer vigils across the country. As states begin implementing bans, supporters and foes of abortion rights are mapping out their next moves. Minnesota's governor has signed an executive order to help shield people seeking or providing abortions in his state from legal consequences elsewhere. In neighboring North and South Dakota, as in a number of other states, the ruling has triggered abortion bans that take effect immediately or soon.

Supreme Court conservatives flex muscle in sweeping rulings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sweeping Supreme Court rulings on guns and abortion this past week have sent an unmistakable message. And that message is that conservative justices hold the power and aren't afraid to use it to make transformative changes in the law. It was never clearer than when the court took away a woman’s right to abortion that had stood for nearly 50 years. The conservative majority said no more half measures when they overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to outlaw abortion. And the day before, they ruled for the first time that Americans the right to carry handguns in public for self-defense. The decisions are the latest and perhaps clearest manifestation of the court's control by an aggressive conservative majority.

Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman who opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district has killed two men and left more than 20 other people injured during the LGBTQ Pride festival in Norway's capital. The Norwegian security service called the attack early Saturday an “Islamist terror act” and raised the country's terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary,” the highest level. A suspect was arrested. Investigators identified him as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran. The security service's acting chief says the gunman had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues. A defense lawyer cautioned against speculating on on a motive but says the suspect “hasn’t denied” carrying out the attack.

Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two world leader summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

Biden's mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia

MUNICH (AP) — President Joe Biden is aiming to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe. His trip comes as the 4-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening. Biden first joins a meeting of the Group of Seven leading economic powers in the Bavarian Alps of Germany before traveling to Madrid for a NATO summit. The global coalition bolstering Ukraine and punishing Russia for its aggression has showed signs of fraying amid skyrocketing inflation in food and energy prices caused by the conflict.

'Mitt Romney Republican' is now a potent GOP primary attack

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitt Romney isn’t up for reelection this year, but his name is surfacing in Republican primaries throughout the nation. Candidates are using the label “Mitt Romney Republican” to frame opponents as insufficiently conservative and enemies of the Trump-era GOP. Candidates have employed the concept in attack ads and talking points in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania. In Romney's home state Utah, Republican challengers taking on incumbent congressmen are using the attack, even though Romney won overwhelmingly only four years ago. The fact that Romney remains potent attack fodder reflects his singular position in politics and ongoing divisions within the Republican Party.

Guns and abortion: Contradictory decisions, or consistent?

They are the most fiercely polarizing issues in American life: abortion and guns. And two momentous decisions by the Supreme Court in two days have done anything but resolve them. Instead, they've fired up debate about whether the court’s conservative justices are being consistent to history and the Constitution — or citing them to justify political preferences, To some critics, the rulings represent an obvious and deeply damaging contradiction: How can the court justify restricting the ability of states to regulate guns while expanding the right of states to regulate abortion? To supporters, the court’s conservatives are staying true to the country’s founding principles and undoing errors of the past.

Abortion ruling thrusts companies into divisive arena

The Supreme Court’s decision to end the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion has catapulted businesses of all types into the most divisive corner of politics. A rash of iconic names including The Walt Disney Company, Facebook parent Meta, and Goldman Sachs announced they would pay for travel expenses for those who want the procedure but can't get it in the states they live in. Others including J.P. Morgan Chase, Starbucks and Yelp reiterated past pledges they would cover travel expenses. But of the dozens of big companies that The Associated Press reached out to, many like McDonald's, PepsiCo and Walmart remained silent, underscoring how divisive the issue is.

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 5-month-old girl has been shot to death while sitting in the rear of a car in Chicago. Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the child as Cecilia Thomas. She was struck in the head when shots were fired from another vehicle. She later died at a hospital. Police said a 41-year-old man in another vehicle was in good condition at a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound near his eye. No arrests have been made. The baby is among the youngest victims of gun violence in Chicago. She would have turned 6-months-old in four days, according to Natalia Derevyanny, a spokeswoman for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Pope hails families, blasts 'culture of waste' after Roe

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is urging families to shun “selfish” decisions that are indifferent to life as he closed out a big Vatican family rally a day after the U.S. Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion.Francis didn’t refer to the ruling or explicitly mention abortion in his homily Saturday. But he used the buzzwords he has throughout his papacy about the need to defend families and condemn the “culture of waste” that he believes is behind the societal acceptance of abortion.Francis has strongly upheld church teaching opposing abortion, equating it to “hiring a hitman to solve a problem.” At the same time, he has expressed sympathy for women who have had abortions and has made it easier for them to be absolved of the sin of abortion.

