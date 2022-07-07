AP News Summary at 5:04 p.m. EDT

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. Her abrupt guilty plea came amid a growing chorus of calls for Washington to do more to secure her freedom nearly five months after her arrest amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat said earlier that no action could be taken by Moscow on Griner until the trial was over. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport while returning to play basketball in Russia. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or prepare for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action. Speaking Thursday at a meeting with leaders of the Kremlin-controlled parliament, Putin accused Western allies of fueling the hostilities, charging that “the West wants to fight us until the last Ukrainian.” He added menacingly that "largely speaking, we haven’t even yet started anything in earnest.” He declared that Russia remains ready to sit down for talks to end the fighting, adding that “those who refuse to do so should know that the longer it lasts the more difficult it will be for them to make a deal with us.”

Red flags missed: How July 4 suspect slipped through system

Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from buying a gun or at least delayed the purchase of the weapon he’s accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens. Police in Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family. On either occasion, they could have sought a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for up to six months. Instead, Illinois State Police approved Crimo for a gun permit just four months later.

James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82

James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of “The Godfather” and to television audiences as the dying football player in the classic weeper “Brian’s Song” and the casino boss in “Las Vegas,” has died. He was 82. His manager Matt DelPiano said he died on Wednesday. Caan grew unhappy with filmmaking in the 1980s but returned and introduced himself to a new generation playing Walter, the workaholic, stone-faced father of Buddy’s Will Ferrell in “Elf.” He returned to full-fledged stardom opposite Kathy Bates in “Misery” in 1990.

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, telling the former Minneapolis police officer that what he did was “simply wrong” and “offensive.” U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sharply criticized Chauvin for his actions on May 25, 2020, when he pinned Floyd to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store for more than 9 minutes as he lay dying. Even so, Magnuson’s sentence was at the low end of the 20 to 25 years called for in a plea agreement in which he will serve the federal sentence at the same time he serves his 22 1/2-year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

'Fighting for one day': Louisiana abortion clinic still open

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was overturned, an abortion clinic in Shreveport, Louisiana, is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. Staff say confused patients are calling trying to get information about whether abortions are still being provided, and what their options are. Nurse Charla Roshto says when the Supreme Court overturned Roe she was shocked. But she's adamant that each day the clinic remains open and providing abortions is another person they can help.

IRS asks Treasury watchdog to probe Comey, McCabe tax audits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS commissioner has asked the Treasury Department’s internal watchdog to immediately review the circumstances surrounding intensive tax audits that targeted ex-FBI Director James Comey and former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. Both were frequent targets of Donald Trump’s ire. An IRS spokesperson says the agency has officially referred the matter to the inspector general for tax administration after IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, a close ally of the former president, personally reached out. The New York Times reported Wednesday that the former FBI leaders were subjected to rare IRS audits of their tax returns. The IRS spokesperson says it's “ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals” for such audits.

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy. Yet there’s a positive side for Americans, too: A stronger buck provides modest relief from runaway inflation because the goods that are imported to the U.S. — from cars and computers to toys and medical equipment — become less expensive. A strengthened dollar also delivers bargains to American tourists sightseeing in Europe.

Huge underground search for mysterious dark matter begins

LEAD, S.D. (AP) — Scientists have begun a new search for mysterious dark matter in a former gold mine a mile underground. Dark matter makes up most of the mass of the universe but scientists don't know what it is. The hope is that the experiment will block most of the radiation that is constantly flying through the universe, allowing only dark matter particles to slip through and light up a pool of liquid xenon held in a titanium tank. Scientists announced Thursday that the five-year, $60 million experiment in South Dakota finally got underway two months ago after a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.