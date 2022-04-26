AP News Summary at 5:04 p.m. EDT

Will Musk’s hands-off ideal for Twitter have broad appeal?

Coming up with $44 billion to buy Twitter was the easy part for Elon Musk. Next comes the real challenge for the world’s richest person: fulfilling his promise to make Twitter “better than ever” as a lightly regulated haven for free speech. Many of Musk’s proposed changes reflect his own experience as a high-profile and outspoken Twitter user with more than 85 million followers and a swarm of pesky impersonator accounts. But a key question is how the changes he is prioritizing will be received by the more than 200 million other users who aren’t getting banned or flooded with spam.

US urges more arms for Ukraine amid fears of expanding war

TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. is pressing its allies to move “heaven and earth” to keep Kyiv well-supplied with the weapons it needs to repel Russian forces, as Moscow rains fire on eastern and southern Ukraine. In other developments, Poland and Bulgaria say the Kremlin is cutting off natural gas supplies to the two NATO countries starting Wednesday, the first such actions of the war. Moscow has warned that the flow of weapons could trigger a wider war. Those concerns grew in Moldova, where explosions hit the separatist region of Trans-Dniester for a second straight day. Russian forces also hit a strategic railroad bridge in the south. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that more help for Ukraine is on the way and that the West wants to ensure Russia won't be able to “bully” its neighbors.

Russia suspending gas supplies to Poland, Bulgaria

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending their countries’ natural gas deliveries starting on Wednesday. The governments of the two European countries said Tuesday that Russian energy giant Gazprom informed them it was halting gas supplies. The suspensions would be the first since Russian President Vladimir Putin said last month that “unfriendly” foreign buyers would have to pay the state-owned Gazprom in ruble. Putin’s demand was apparently intended to help bolster the Russian currency amid his invasion of Ukraine and the related Western sanctions. Europe imports large amounts of Russian natural gas to heat homes, generate electricity and fuel industry. The imports so far have continued despite the war in Ukraine.

CDC estimates 3 in 4 kids have had coronavirus infections

NEW YORK (AP) — Government researchers say three out of every four U.S. children have been infected with the coronavirus. Among Americans of all ages, more than half had signs of previous infection. The figures come from a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Tuesday. It looked in the blood of more than 200,000 Americans for virus-fighting antibodies made from infections, not vaccines. They found that signs of past infection rose dramatically between December and February, when the omicron variant surged. Those antibodies may not protect people, though. So CDC officials stress that the previously infected should still get COVID-19 vaccines.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not a 'close contact'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and will only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Delta to begin paying flight attendants during boarding

Delta Air Lines will start paying flight attendants during the time that passengers are boarding. That's a first for a major U.S. airline. Flight attendants in the U.S. generally don't begin getting paid until the doors close after boarding. Delta said Tuesday that the change will take effect in June, and it comes on top of pay raises for flight attendants. The pay increase comes as Delta faces another attempt by unions to organize its non-union flight attendants. Delta said the new boarding pay would be on top of 4% raises that it granted to flight attendants last month.

Brainard wins Senate confirmation to be Fed's vice chair

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmed the nomination of Lael Brainard to a four-year term as vice chair of the Federal Reserve, elevating her to the Fed’s No. 2 post in the midst of the central bank’s toughest fight against inflation in four decades. Her confirmation came in a 52-43 vote in the Senate. President Joe Biden had nominated Brainard in November. Brainard, 60, has been a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors since 2014, and her rise to a leading policymaking role follows an extensive career as an economic official during previous Democratic administrations.

Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio's execution delayed?

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio had been set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted her lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review new evidence. The lawyers say the evidence shows Mariah was injured in a fall.

Corgis and Cars: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

LONDON (AP) — The British people will take center stage in at least one event during a long weekend of royal pageantry devoted to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. More than 10,000 performers are expecting to troop to Buckingham Palace on June 5 to cap four days of celebrations marking the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The event in London will feature pop star Ed Sheeran, acrobats, schoolchildren, military bands and depictions of the queen’s favorite corgis and horses in performances highlighting the changes in British society during Elizabeth's long reign. The show's director said Tuesday the goal is to illustrate" how we are all connected through time to each other, and to the queen.”

Incandescent light bulbs being phased out to save energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is scrapping old-fashioned incandescent light bulbs. The aim is to speed an ongoing trend toward more efficient lighting that officials say will save households, schools and businesses billion of dollars a year. Rules finalized by the Energy Department will require manufacturers to sell energy-efficient lightbulbs, accelerating a longtime industry practice to use compact fluorescent and LED bulbs that last 25 to 50 times longer than incandescent bulbs. The Trump administration had slowed an earlier phaseout of incandescents, saying it was targeting rules that burden businesses.

