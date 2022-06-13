AP News Summary at 5:02 p.m. EDT

Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street tumbled into a bear market Monday after fears about a fragile economy sent the S&P 500 more than 20% below its record set early this year. The index sank 3.9% in the first chance for investors to trade after getting the weekend to reflect on the stunning news that inflation is getting worse. The Dow was briefly down more than 1,000 points. At the center of the sell-off again was the Federal Reserve. Investors expect it to get more aggressive about raising rates, even if it risks a recession. Treasury yields shot to the highest levels in more than a decade.

Jan. 6 panel hears Trump 'detached from reality' amid defeat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s closest campaign advisers, top government officials and even his family were systematically dismantling his false claims of 2020 election fraud ahead of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. But the defeated president was becoming “detached from reality” clinging to outlandish theories to stay in power. That's the assessment from former Attorney General Bill Barr testifying at Monday's House hearing investigating the insurrection. The panel is delving deeper into what it calls the “big lie,” the defeated Republican president’s false claims of voter fraud. The panel says Trump's falsehoods provoked a mob of his supporters to attack the Capitol.

Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer lauded for his bravery during the U.S. Capitol riot has publicly testified for the first time about his confrontation with a mob that chased him up a staircase. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman was a government witness on Monday at a trial for a father and son from Delaware charged with storming the Capitol together. Goodman said the father, Kevin Seefried, was carrying a Confederate battle flag and jabbed at him with the flagpole. Goodman has been hailed as a hero for leading a group of rioters away from the Senate chamber and up a set of stairs to an area where other officers were waiting.

Ohio governor signs bill allowing armed school employees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law allowing school districts the option of arming employees. The Republican governor also said he's directing the Ohio School Safety Center to require the maximum 24 hours of training spelled out by the law, as well as the maximum eight hours of annual training. The center must approve all training programs. DeWine also announced the hiring of 28 additional staff members at the center to work with schools. The governor’s announcement came as mayors from some of Ohio’s biggest cities planned to highlight the impacts of gun violence on their communities.

Bucolic Ukraine forest is site of mass grave exhumation

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's national police chief says authorities are investigating the killings of more than 12,000 Ukrainians nationwide in the war since the Russian invasion in February. Authorities in the Kyiv region near Bucha on Monday showed reporters several victims whose hands had been tied behind their backs. Some of the victims were found in a lush green Ukrainian forest, where birds were singing. Workers in white hazmat suits conducted an exhumation in a mass grave behind a trench for a military vehicle. In other news of the war, the Russian military claimed it had destroyed weapons that the U.S. and Europe had supplied to Ukraine. There was no immediate comment on that from Ukraine.

Search continues for missing men in Brazilian Amazon

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — The search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a remote area of Brazil’s Amazon cis continuing following the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings submerged in a river. Federal police say they've confirmed the items belonged to the missing men. Members of the Univaja Indigenous association say they were still hunting for the men on Monday. And federal police issued a statement denying reports their bodies had been found. Police earlier reported finding traces of blood in the boat of a fisherman who is under arrest as the only suspect in the disappearance.

Justices rule against detained immigrants seeking release

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled against immigrants who are seeking their release from long periods of detention while they fight deportation orders. In two cases decided Monday, the court said that the immigrants, who fear persecution if sent back to their native countries, have no right under a federal law to a bond hearing at which they could argue for their freedom no matter how long they are held. The justices also ruled 6-3 to limit the immigrants ability to band together in court, an outcome that Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote “will leave many vulnerable noncitizens unable to protect their rights.” In recent years, the high court has taken an increasingly limited view of immigrants’ access to the federal court system.

Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A few weeks before 31 members of a white supremacist group were arrested for allegedly planning to riot at a northern Idaho LGBTQ pride event, a fundamentalist Idaho pastor told his Boise congregation that gay, lesbian and transgender people should be executed by the government. Around the same time, a lawmaker from the northernmost region of the state told an audience that LGBTQ supporters are waging a “war of perversion against children.” A toxic brew of hateful rhetoric has been percolating in Idaho and elsewhere, well ahead of the arrests of Patriot Front members at the pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene.

Sanctions sought against FBI over Civil War gold dig videos

A lawyer for a father-son team of treasure hunters is accusing the FBI of either lying to a federal judge about having video of its 2018 dig for legendary Civil War-era gold, or illegally destroying the video. The FBI has acknowledged it was looking for gold at the Pennsylvania site but says it found nothing of value. The duo believes the FBI recovered a huge cache of gold and have sued for information about the dig. Their lawyer is now asking a judge to impose sanctions after the FBI claimed it had no video of the secretive excavation, even though evidence suggests otherwise. The FBI has been asked for comment.

55 people killed in latest attack in northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Authorities say gunmen have killed at least 55 people in northern Burkina Faso, the latest attack amid mounting violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Government spokesman Wendkouni Joel Lionel Bilgo said the suspected militants targeted civilians over the weekend in the Sahel region’s Seno province. Nearly 5,000 people have died over the last two years in Burkina Faso because of violence blamed on Islamic extremists. Another 2 million people have fled their homes, deepening the country’s humanitarian crisis. While no group claimed the weekend attack, conflict analysts say it was likely carried out by the Islamic State group.

