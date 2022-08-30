AP News Summary at 5:01 p.m. EDT

Russian media: Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dead at 91

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. Gorbachev, as the last leader of the Soviet Union, waged a losing battle to salvage a crumbling empire but produced extraordinary reforms that ended the Cold War.

Biden defends FBI, promotes ban on assault-style weapons

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will begin posting signs proclaiming the iconic tourist destination Times Square as a “Gun Free Zone.” The 25-block business district in the center of Manhattan is arguably the busiest in the United States. Under a sweeping new state gun law that goes into effect Thursday, it would be one of scores of “sensitive” places, including parks, churches and theaters that would be off limits for guns. The new rules are meant to address a U.S. Supreme Court decision that further expanded Second Amendment gun rights when it invalidated a century-old law that required gun owners to prove they had a compelling need to carry.

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on Ukraine's southern front is fueling speculation that the long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of the war is underway. Ukraine claims it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, while Russia says it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. Ukrainian authorities are keeping the world guessing about their intentions, and cautioning against excessive optimism in a conflict that has seen changing fortunes before. The Ukrainian southern command’s spokeswoman said its forces are preventing the Russians from bringing in reserves, in part by destroying supply lines across the Dnieper River and striking command posts.

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy

Many have cheered the White House proposal to provide student loan debt relief to millions of Americans as a significant step toward addressing the nation’s racial wealth gap and other inequities facing borrowers of color. President Joe Biden said his plan would address the “especially heavy” debt burden felt among Black and Hispanic borrowers. But Black and Hispanic Americans were disproportionately shut out of access to federal student loan programs due to a “war on drugs” policy that the president supported as a U.S. senator. Criminal justice reform advocates say the president’s solutions to the student debt crisis should be as comprehensive as the anti-drug laws were.

EXPLAINER: What spurred the bloody armed clashes in Baghdad?

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq witnessed bloody street violence for nearly 24 hours spurred by loyalists of a powerful Shiite cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr, that was the culmination of a 10-month power struggle. By reversing course and instructing his loyalists to withdraw Tuesday the cleric once again showcased his enduring power over his followers and sent a dangerous message to his Iran-backed Shiite political rivals. Al-Sadr has long derived his political influence from his ability to both command his mass following to destabilize the street, and just as quickly bring them into line. With the roots of the political impasse still unresolved, conflict can flare up again.

Stocks post another loss as markets worry about higher rates

Stocks fell again on Wall Street, posting their third loss in a row as traders worry that high interest rates are here to stay for a while. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Tuesday, bringing its loss in the past three days to 5.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Energy companies fell along with sliding crude oil prices. Technology stocks and industrial companies were also weak. Best Buy was a bright spot, gaining ground after reporting results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady.

Diana's death stunned the world — and changed the royals

LONDON (AP) — Above all, there was shock. That’s the word people use when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a Paris car crash 25 years ago this week. The woman the world watched grow from a shy teenage nursery school teacher into a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for land mine removal couldn’t be dead at the age of 36. Could she? But it was that shock that cemented Diana’s legacy as the woman who brought lasting change to Britain’s royal family, helping it bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multi-cultural nation in the internet age.

Gen Z, millennials speak out on reluctance to become parents

NEW YORK (AP) — Overwhelming student debt. The climate crisis. Low salaries. Members of the Gen Z and millennial generations cite them all as reasons they don't want to bear or raise children. Their reluctance has helped drive down the birth rate in the United States. The U.S. birth rate fell 4% in 2020. It was the largest single-year decrease in nearly 50 years, according to a government report. The government noted a 1% uptick in U.S. births last year, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic. It was about 86,000 fewer than in 2019. Some people are taking surgical measures: tube removal and vasectomy.

Fall Preview: Is it, maybe, back to normal at the movies?

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time in three years, the fall movie industrial complex is lurching back into high gear. Festival red carpets are rolled out. Oscar campaigns are primed. Long-awaited blockbusters, like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” are poised for big box office. But after the tumult of the pandemic, can the fall movie season just go back to way it was? Many are hoping it will. After two springtime editions, Academy Awards have returned to a more traditional early March date. The Golden Globes, after near-cancellation, are plotting a comeback. And some movies, too, are trying to recapture a before-times spirit. For others, change is part of the point.