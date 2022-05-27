AP News Summary at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision." He says as many as 19 officers were in the hallway by the time agents went into the room.

NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association’s chief executive has kicked off the group’s annual convention in Houston vigorously defending the rights of gun owners — three days after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school on the other side of the state. Wayne LaPierre, longtime leader of the NRA, said every member mourned the lost lives. But he declared, "Restricting the fundamental human rights of law-abiding Americans to defend themselves is not the answer. It never has been." Former President Donald Trump is to address the group later.

Despite ample school security plan, Texas shooter found gaps

The shooting massacre at a Texas elementary has spurred renewed calls, especially from Republicans, for more investment in school security. But experts debate whether more heavily fortified schools are the right solution. In cases like Uvalde, security measures can fail — or backfire. Robb Elementary School had a safety plan that included a property fence and a policy to keep classroom doors closed and locked. But police say the 18-year-old shooter was able to enter a back door that was propped open before holing himself in a classroom and opening fire.

Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten-year-old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after Ramos opened fire on the class. The attack killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and international observers are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on the country's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on the port of Mariupol. The fighting Friday focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the region, where separatists claimed to have captured a railway hub. Now in ruins, the port of Mariupol was constantly barraged by Russian forces in a nearly three-month siege. The battle ended last week when Russia claimed its capture. More than 20,000 of its civilians are feared dead.

Deliberations underway in trial linked to Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the Washington trial of a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign who's charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe. A prosecutor told jurors Friday that lawyer Michael Sussmann hid his partisan interests from the FBI as he pushed “pure opposition research” related to Donald Trump and Russia in the weeks before the election. But Sussmann's legal team deny he lied. And his team says the alleged false statement doesn’t matter anyway because Sussmann was presenting national security information that the FBI would have looked into, no matter the source.

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers. Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier in the day over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001. The S&P 500 rose 2.5%, increasing its gain for the week to 6.6%. That's the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020. Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite up 3.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%. Retailers also made solid gains. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.74%. U.S. crude oil prices rose.

McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making it clear that he will likely defy a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. An attorney representing McCarthy wrote to the committee Friday that it does not have the authority to issue subpoenas to the lawmakers. He also demanded the panel provide answers to his questions and documents if his client were to comply. The apparent defiance will escalate a standoff over McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers’ testimony as the committee will now have to decide whether it will enforce its congressional subpoenas. It's looking to wrap up its investigation and prepare for public hearings in early June.

