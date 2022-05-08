AP News Summary at 4:59 p.m. EDT

Dozens feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. Elsewhere, more explosions rocked the Black Sea port of Odesa. Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers making a last stand at a steel mill in the besieged city of Mariupol said they wouldn't surrender following the evacuation of civilians from the sprawling site. As the largest European conflict since World War II churned on, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. first lady Jill Biden made surprise visits to Ukraine.

Live updates | UN says more than 170 evacuated from Mariupol

More than 170 people have been evacuated from Mariupol after weeks of fighting as Russia attempts to take over the port city. Osnat Lubrani of the United Nations said Sunday the people have been taken to the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia. They follow hundreds of people who have already been rescued from the besieged city. Many had been hiding in tunnels beneath a steel mine where Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand to hold off Russian attackers. The United Nations is coordinating the evacuations with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s nothing official Washington loves better than a juicy whodunit. And the mystery over who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a landmark abortion case offers the added subplot of tantalizing questions about why the leaker did it. It’s an intrigue in the tradition of Watergate’s “Deep Throat” or the Trump-era whistleblower “Anonymous.” The hunt for the high court leaker is afoot. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” And amateur sleuths have been eagerly trading theories on social media. One way or another, big secrets in Washington have a way of eventually coming out.

Dangerous winds, wildfire conditions returning to New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Dangerous gusts and sustained winds are picking up again in the Southwest, hampering efforts to battle a wildfire in northeast New Mexico that has burned an area twice as large as the city of Philadelphia. More than 1,500 firefighters were on the fire lines east and northeast of Santa Fe on Sunday. A red-flag warning was in effect, kicking off what fire officials predicted will be another “historic multi-day wind event that could result in extreme fire behavior.” A few helicopters were able to gather new information on the spread of the flames early Sunday but a fire spokesman warned they won't be up there very long due to the winds.

Havana hotel death toll at 30 as dogs search for survivors

HAVANA (AP) — Search crews with dogs are hunting through the ruins of a luxury hotel in Cuba’s capital for survivors of an apparent gas explosion and officials have raised the number of known dead to 30. The five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana was preparing to reopen after being closed for two years when an apparent gas leak caused a massive explosion on Friday. Cuban officials on Sunday raised the known death toll to 30 from 27 even as crews continued to search for victims. The blast damaged nearby structures, including the historic Marti Theater and the Calvary Baptist Church. It's the headquarters for the denomination in western Cuba.

Two Palestinians shot dead by Israelis in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, and a teenager was shot by an Israeli civilian inside a Jewish settlement. The Israeli military said that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” and fired at him. It said the man was evacuated to receive medical treatment, but declined commenting on the man’s condition. In a separate incident, a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed an Israeli police officer outside Jerusalem’s Old City. Police said the knife-wielding man stabbed the policeman, and other officers at the scene near the Damascus Gate shot the assailant.

GOP pins hopes on Nevada's Laxalt to help win Senate control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans are hoping that winning a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada in November will give them control of that chamber on Capitol Hill. The GOP has long wanted a big win in Nevada to show they can succeed in a diverse state with a large immigrant and Latino population. The front-runner for nomination is Adam Laxalt. He's a former Nevada attorney general and a staunch conservative who's embraced President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election. Democrats contend he's a weak candidate because of his policy stands and time as attorney general. But Republicans believe that Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is vulnerable this election year.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don't wallow, they say. Do something.

EXPLAINER: How 81-1 shot Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby

This doesn’t happen. Horses at odds of nearly 81-1 don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Jockeys who have never won any big stakes race of any kind don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Owners with fewer than 10 career wins don’t win the Kentucky Derby. Rich Strike and his connections disagree with those sentiments. One of the biggest upsets in racing history happened Saturday in the Kentucky Derby, when Rich Strike shocked the establishment by running past everyone and winning the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown series.

