AP News Summary at 4:58 p.m. EST

Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Residents of Kherson are celebrating for a third straight day the end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of the southern Ukrainian city. Yet even as they rejoice, authorities are taking stock of the huge extent of the damage left behind by the Kremlin’s retreating forces. A jubilant crowd gathered in Kherson’s main square Sunday, despite the distant thumps of artillery fire that could be heard as Ukrainian forces pressed on to push out Moscow’s invasion force. Kherson, however, still lacks electricity and running water and has shortages of food and medicine. Residents said Russian troops plundered the city, carting away loot as they withdrew last week.

Bomb rocks avenue in heart of Istanbul; 6 dead, dozens hurt

ISTANBUL (AP) — A bomb has rocked a bustling pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen. Panicked people fled the fiery blast or huddled in cafes and shops. Emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Istiklal Avenue. That's a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the blast a “treacherous attack” and said its perpetrators would be punished. He did not say who was behind the attack but said it had the “smell of terror” without offering details. Turkey was hit by a string of deadly bombings between 2015 and 2017.

Shorter voting window could cut turnout in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — There will be only four weeks before the Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker for U.S. Senate. Factoring in the Thanksgiving holiday, many Georgians are likely to be offered only five weekdays of early in-person voting beginning Nov. 28. The primary runoffs held in June showed the time for mail ballots to be received and returned can be very tight. Those changes could produce lower turnout and give Republicans clear advantages. But the runoff next month won’t be for Senate control. Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday with the victory of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada.

Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The collision happened Saturday afternoon at the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show at the Dallas Executive Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed. Videos on social media show two aircraft colliding before they both rapidly descend, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke to billow into the sky. Citing the Dallas County medical examiner, county Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday that six people were killed and authorities are continuing work to identify the victims.

Biden-Xi summit: What Biden wants, what Xi wants

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — When U.S. President Joe Biden sits down with China's Xi Jinping on Monday, don't expect concessions from the U.S. side. There will be no real deliverables, which is government-speak for specific achievements. Don’t expect a cheery joint statement, either. Instead, the two leaders will be circling each other to game out how to manage a relationship that the U.S. has determined poses the biggest economic and military threat. At the same time, U.S. officials have repeatedly stressed that they see the two countries’ interactions as one of competition — and that they want to avoid conflict.

AP Top 25: No. 1 UGA leads unchanged top 5; Ducks, UCLA slip

No. 1 Georgia leads an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll. The rest of the Top 25 has been shuffled around after eight ranked teams lost. The Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 for the second straight week. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote. No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Oregon losing at home to Washington and UCLA losing at home to Arizona has shaken up the rest of the top 10.

Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Restorers in the Italian city of Florence have begun a six-month project to clean and digitally unveil a long-censored nude by Artemisia Gentileschi. Gentileschi is one of the most prominent women in the history of Italian art. She is riding a wave of renewed popularity in the #MeToo era. Her painting, the “Allegory of Inclination,” features a life-size female nude, believed to be a self-portrait, that was covered by swirling veils and drapery some 70 years after Gentileschi painted it in 1616. Restorers won't be able to remove the cover-up strokes due to the risk of damaging the painting underneath. But they will instead produce a digital version of the original, which will be on display beginning next September.

Slovenia elects first woman president in a runoff vote

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Liberal rights advocate Natasa Pirc Musar has won a runoff vote to become Slovenia’s next president and the small European Union country’s first female head of state. With nearly all of the votes counted, Pirc Musar was leading former conservative Foreign Minister Anze Logar by 54% to 46%. She claimed victory, saying her first task would be to bridge a left-right divide in the Alpine sate of 2 million people. Her victory boosts the country’s liberal bloc following the center-left coalition's win in Slovenia’s parliamentary election in April. A prominent lawyer, Pirc Musar had represented former U.S. first lady Melania Trump in copyright and other cases in her native Slovenia.

Smaller food cos. get set for a high-priced holiday season

NEW YORK (AP) — Holiday celebrants in Hilo, Hawaii, might notice something different about the traditional Yule Log cake from the Short ’N Sweet bakery this year. Maria Short typically makes her popular $35 bûche de Noël with two logs combined to look like a branch. This year, thanks to soaring prices for eggs and butter and other costs, she’s downsizing to one straight Yule log. Higher prices are hitting everyone this holiday, but food vendors are seeing some of the biggest increases. Small businesses that count on food-centric holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are bracing for a difficult season.

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Here Comes the Bride” will play at the White House very soon. Again. President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiance, Peter Neal, are getting married Saturday on the South Lawn. She'll be the first granddaughter of a president to tie the knot at the executive mansion. Eighteen couples have been married at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. throughout its history. The first was the 1812 wedding of Lucy Payne Washington, the sister of first lady Dolley Madison, to Supreme Court Associate Justice Thomas Todd. Most recently, Pete Souza, President Barack Obama's official photographer, was married in the Rose Garden in 2013.