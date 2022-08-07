AP News Summary at 4:58 a.m. EDT

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad. That's according to comments from both the militant group and the Israeli government Sunday, which has seen its second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. The killing late Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad’s operations in the southern Gaza Strip, came a day after another Israeli strike killed the militant’s commander in the north. Already, the fighting has killed at least 29 Palestinians and seen rockets fired toward Israel in the worst violence between Israel and Palestinian militants since the end of an 11-day war in 2021. Tensions could escalate further Sunday.

Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are driving their election-year economic package toward Senate approval. It is less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic goals yet touches deep-rooted party dreams of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. That mix and the approach of falls elections for control of Congress make the legislation a top priority for Democrats. Republicans unanimously oppose the legislation. But Democrats control the Senate thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, and they worked into Sunday morning swatting down GOP amendments aimed at blowing up the legislation. The House could give the bill final approval next Friday.

Alex Jones’ $49.3M verdict and the future of misinformation

Infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — $49.3 million in damages and counting — for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the first of three Sandy Hook-related cases against Jones to be decided and a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation. But what does it mean for the larger misinformation ecosystem of election denial, COVID-19 skepticism and other dubious claims that Jones helped build? Courts have held that defamatory statements against a person or a business aren’t protected as free speech, but lies about things like science, history and the government are.

Ukrainian risks her life to rescue wild animals from war

CHUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — A 50-year-old Ukrainian woman has found a new purpose in life: Rescuing wild animals and pets from the front lines of the war in Ukraine. In cooperation with an animal protection group, Natalia Popova has saved more than 300 animals; 200 of them were evacuated abroad. Many were wild animals kept as pets at private homes before their owners fled Russian shelling and missiles. Popova’s shelter in the Kyiv region village of Chubynske now houses a menagerie that includes 13 lions, a leopard, a tiger, three deer, wolves, foxes and raccoons, as well as domesticated animals like horses, donkeys, goats, dogs and cats. Ukrainian soldiers joke that Popova has many lives, like a cat.

In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — While Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was consoling families displaced by historic flooding in the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Republicans at the state’s premier political event on the other side of the state were campaigning to oust him from office in 2023. They bashed Beshear’s pandemic restrictions but offered support for recovery efforts that the Democratic governor is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes. While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent Saturday consoling families displaced by the flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago. He visited two state parks where some of the suddenly homeless took refuge.

Ex-rebel sworn in as Colombia’s president in historic shift

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s first leftist President will be sworn into office on Sunday, in a colorful ceremony that marks a turning point in the South American nation’s history. Sen. Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 guerrilla group, won the presidential election in June by beating conservative parties that offered moderate changes to the nation’s market friendly economy, but were unable to connect with voters frustrated with growing rates of poverty and increasing violence against activists. Petro now joins a cadre of left wing politicians and political outsiders who have been winning elections in Latin America since the pandemic broke out and hurt incumbents who struggled with its economic aftershocks.

17 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban authorities say a fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility is raging uncontrolled in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing. An unidentified body was found late Saturday. Officials say firefighters and other specialists are still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night. Officials say lightning set one tank on fire and the blaze spread to a second tank. The accident comes as Cuba struggles with fuel shortages. A nearby neighborhood was evacuated.

Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche is in the hospital after a fiery crash in Los Angeles. A representative told The Associated Press that Heche was in stable condition Saturday. The spokeswoman said Heche's family and friends are asking that her privacy be respected. Police say Heche's speeding car came to a T-shaped intersection Friday morning and ran into a house. The car came to rest inside the home and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to douse. The 53-year-old Heche has starred in films opposite Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones.

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info

Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are ‘spam bots’ or real people. The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract. Both sides are headed toward an October trial in a Delaware court.

Tony Boselli becomes 1st Jaguars player in Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Tony Boselli looked out at all the teal-colored jerseys in the crowd and screamed: “Duuuuval!” Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The first pick in Jaguars history, Boselli was among eight members of the Class of 2022 enshrined Saturday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The Jaguars played the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL preseason opener Thursday night, so No. 71 Boselli jerseys filled the seats. A five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro left tackle, Boselli saw his career cut short by injuries. But his dominant performance earned him a gold jacket. He shouted the Jacksonville fans’ rallying cry, the name of their county, during his speech.