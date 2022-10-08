AP News Summary at 4:58 a.m. EDT

Crimea bridge blast could escalate Russia's war in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities say a truck bomb has caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia. The bridge is a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The speaker of Crimea’s Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine, though the Kremlin didn’t apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some celebrated the explosion, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility. Saturday's attack on the bridge comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin turned 70. It deals him a humiliating blow that could lead him to up the ante in his war on Ukraine.

Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.

Mourners pray at Thai temple filled by children's keepsakes

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Grief-stricken families are praying at a Buddhist temple filled with children’s keepsakes, flowers and photos of the toddlers slain as they napped at a day care center in Thailand. Coffins containing the 36 killed, 24 of them children, were placed at three temples in the town nestled among rice paddies. Several mourners stayed at Wat Rat Samakee overnight in the tradition of keeping company for those who died young. The aunt of one victim said, "It is our belief that we should be with them so they are not lonely.” The massacre touched everyone in the small town and spread grief across the country. A mourning ceremony will continue for three days before the royal-sponsored funerals.

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — At least 24 of the 36 victims of Thursday’s massacre at a day care center in Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours waiting for their children’s bodies to be released. Among those waiting was Tukta Wongsila, whose 4-year-old daughter was killed in the attack. Her daughter's nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” _ a time of happiness. Now, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked child had symbolized for her family is shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon. Tukta was finally allowed to see her daughter's body and wept afterwards. She says her daughter's eyes were still wide open.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

EMERSON, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. “I don’t care what color you are,” Georgia’s Republican Senate nominee, who is Black, tells his overwhelmingly white crowds. “This is a good place,” Walker says of the U.S., “and a way we make it better is by coming together.” Yet the former University of Georgia football star has staked out familiar conservative ground on America’s most glaring societal fissures, seemingly contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division.

National Guard struggles as troops leave at faster pace

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soldiers are leaving the Army National Guard at a faster rate than they are enlisting. That's fueling concerns that in the coming years units around the country may not meet military requirements for overseas and other deployments. Officials say the number of soldiers retiring or leaving the Guard each month in the past year has exceeded those coming in, for a total annual loss of about 7,500 service members. The problem is a combination of recruiting shortfalls and an increase in the number of soldiers who are opting not to reenlist when their tour is up.

Ukrainian authorities take stock of ruins in liberated Lyman

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are just beginning to sift through the wreckage of the devastated city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine. They are assessing the humanitarian toll and possibility of war crimes from a months-long Russian occupation. It's still unclear how many died in the city since it was overrun by Russian forces in May. But authorities say Lyman has become a “humanitarian crisis” which could still hold further grim discoveries. The Donetsk governor on Friday said that two burial sites had been found in Lyman including around 200 individual civilian graves and a mass grave with an unknown number of bodies.

Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken roadshow recruits ‘Army of God'

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The ReAwaken America Tour led by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has carried a message of a country under siege to tens of thousands of people across the US. The tour serves as a traveling roadshow and recruiting tool for an ascendant Christian nationalist movement that has grown in power and influence inside the Republican Party. The retired three-star Army general warned the tour's audience in Batavia, New York, in August that they were in the midst of a “spiritual war” and a “political war” and urged people to get involved. In the ReAwaken vision of America, Christianity should be at the center of American life and institutions, an idea that upends the constitutional ideal of a pluralist democracy. But it’s a message that is taking hold.

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school leaders have pulled its embattled campus police force off the job four months after the Robb Elementary School shooting. The decision Friday follows a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former Texas state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May attack that killed 19 children and two teachers. School leaders also put two members of the district police department on administrative leave, one of whom chose to retire. A total of 400 officers responded to the shooting, including five school district police officers. The city’s police, county sheriff’s deputies, state police and U.S. Border Patrol agents were among others who responded.

Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked the enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not have lifted the decades-old order that prevented the older law from being enforced. The brief order written by Presiding Judge Peter J. Eckerstrom said Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate had shown they are likely to prevail on an appeal of a decision by the judge in Tucson to allow enforcement of the old law.