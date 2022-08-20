AP News Summary at 4:57 p.m. EDT

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.

For Republican governors, all economic success is local

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott often knocks President Joe Biden for the country's high rate of inflation and fears of a looming recession. So do many other Republicans, including state leaders in Georgia and Florida, as they sharpen their critiques before the November elections. But prices are rising more dramatically across much of those three states than they are nationally. Democrats say Republicans are taking credit for job growth that's been enabled by Biden's policies, even as Republicans blame those same policies for inflation. Still, voters seem to be holding Biden accountable for inflation while being more generous in doling out praise for the nation's low unemployment rate.

Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities have reported shooting down Ukrainian drones in Crimea, while Ukrainian officials said Russian forces pressed ahead with efforts to seize one of the few cities in eastern Ukraine not already under their control. The Russian military also kept up its attacks in Ukraine's north and south. In Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, authorities said local air defenses shot down a drone above the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. It was the second drone incident at the headquarters in three weeks. A Russian-installed official said “attacks by small drones” also triggered air defenses in western Crimea. The Ukrainian military said it had destroyed a prized Russian radar system in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? She has taken a drug test to quell any rumors. Some citizens said the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to enjoy a party like any other Finnish citizen.

UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

BULLA HAGAR, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Food program says the United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment to hungry areas of the world. The U.N. agency's executive director told The Associated Press about the development on Friday, speaking from northern Kenya. David Beasley says the final destinations for the grain are not confirmed. But the planned shipment would be more than six times bigger than the one the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward the drought-stressed Horn of Africa. Another failed rainy season could tip parts of the Horn, especially Somalia, into famine.

Gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital, leave 20 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Islamic militants have stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital, engaging in an hours-long exchange of fire with the security forces that left at least 20 people dead. That's according to police and witnesses, who said, in addition, at least 40 people were wounded in the late Friday night attack. They said Saturday that security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene at Mogadishu’s popular Hayat Hotel The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building. Somali forces were still trying to end the siege of the hotel almost 24 hours after the attack started. The Islamic extremist group Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

Landlords try to stop rent control initiative in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ballots haven’t even been printed yet, but already a group of landlords, apartment managers and real estate agents in Florida are trying to stop voters from deciding on a measure that would implement rent control for a year in the theme park hub that has been one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. The Florida Apartment Association and the Florida Association of Realtors last week sued Orange County, Florida in an attempt to halt a ballot initiative aimed at limiting how much landlords can increase rents. The associations say that Florida law prohibits rent control ordinances except in an emergency.

Gary Busey charged with sex offenses at Monster-Mania Con

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (AP) — Actor Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offenses at a New Jersey fan convention this month. Police in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill said Saturday that the 78-year-old Busey was charged the day before with criminal sexual contact and harassment. Police say the charges stem from offenses at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in Cherry Hill. The actor was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event. A representative for Busey didn't immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.