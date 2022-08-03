AP News Summary at 4:57 p.m. EDT

US-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was greeted by a rapturous welcome in Taipei and applauded with strong bipartisan support in Washington despite White House misgivings. But her trip has enraged Beijing and will complicate already strained ties even after her departure. Already, China is preparing a show of force in the Taiwan Strait to make clear that its claims are non-negotiable on the island it regards as a renegade province. And, as the U.S. presses ahead with shows of support for Taiwan, including military sales and diplomatic lobbying, the escalating tensions have raised the risks of military confrontation, intentional or not.

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection lost to a Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns quarterback Watson

The NFL is appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The move gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. The players’ union has two days to respond in writing, and a hearing is supposed to be scheduled within 10 days. The union could then challenge the appeal ruling in federal court, setting the stage for a prolonged battle. Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson issued her ruling Monday after Watson was accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments while he played for the Houston Texans.

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real.” Testifying Wednesday in his own defense at a civil trial to determine how much he owes for defaming the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Connecticut, the Infowars host acknowledged that it was irresponsible of him to push the false claims that the massacre didn’t happen. The parents suing Jones, though, testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn't suffice. They are seeking at least $150 million. Closing arguments are expected to begin later Wednesday.

Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a Black Sea wartime deal has passed inspection in Istanbul and is heading on to Lebanon. Ukraine says 17 other vessels at its ports are loaded with grain and waiting permission to leave. There was no word yet, however, on when they could depart. Authorities said a joint civilian inspection team spent three hours Wednesday checking the cargo and crew on the ship Razoni. The wartime deal aimed to ease food security around the globe by creating a safe corridor across the Black Sea. Elsewhere, Russian forces kept up their bombardment of a southern Ukrainian city but in the east, Ukrainian forces said they repulsed over a dozen Russian assaults in Donetsk province.

Record amount of seaweed is choking shores in the Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Near-record amounts of seaweed are smothering Caribbean coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados, killing fish and other wildlife, choking tourism and releasing stinky, noxious gases. More than 24 million tons of sargassum blanketed the Atlantic in June, shattering the all-time record, set in 2018, by 20%, according to the University of South Florida’s Optical Oceanography Lab. And unusually large amounts of the brown algae have drifted into the Caribbean Sea. Scientists say the possible explanations include a rise in water temperatures as a result of climate change and nitrogen-laden fertilizer and sewage nourishing the algae.

Scenic California river hamlet razed by deadly wildfire

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — The scenic Northern California hamlet of Klamath River was home to about 200 people, a community center, a corner store and a post office. But the deadly wildfire raging through the forested region near the Oregon state line jumped the river last weekend, killed four residents and turned most of the community into ashes. Some residents are now picking through the burned out shells of their modest houses. Eighty-year-old Roger Derry is among the few whose homes were spared by the inferno. He calls the situation sad and disheartening and believes most residents will eventually rebuild. The fire erupted last Friday and was still out of control on Wednesday

Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. That's according to a statement Wednesday from her office. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature. Walorski, 58, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where in 1906, innocent Black men and women were chased and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men. The massacre claimed more than 25 victims and shaped Atlanta's geography and politics in ways that continue today. But it's less widely known than the Tulsa Race Massacre. Activists say that's because it doesn't fit with the civil rights story Atlanta likes to tell. They're hoping to change the narrative with tours, performances and memorials. They're also looking for 500 hosts to set tables for 5,000 people for dinners where the massacre will be discussed.