AP News Summary at 4:56 a.m. EST

China security forces are well-prepared for quashing dissent

BEIJING (AP) — Street protests that broke out in several Chinese cities over the weekend may have come as a surprise, but the ruling Communist Party has been preparing for this moment for years, decades even. Ever since the last major demonstrations culminated in the bloody military crackdown of 1989, China has been building an internal security force aimed at overwhelming, intimidating, imprisoning and silencing all challenges. By most estimates, China spends more on internal security than on national defense. This includes police, paramilitary troops and internet spies that have honed their skills against minority rights activists, pro-democracy advocates and independent labor organizers. That's what faces anyone daring to protest China's severe anti-COVID-19 measures.

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has halted an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. It also rejects the arguments of Trump’s lawyers, who had said the former president was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

Official says over 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top adviser to Ukraine’s president has cited military chiefs as saying 10,000 to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the country’s nine-month struggle against invading Russian troops. It was a rare comment on such figures and came far below estimates of Ukrainian casualties from Western leaders. The Ukrainian military said Friday that Russian forces kept up rocket attacks on infrastructure and airstrikes against Ukrainian troop positions along the contact line. It said Moscow’s military push has recently focused on a dozen towns including Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Ukrainian engineers scramble to keep mobile phones working

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An army of engineers from Ukraine’s phone companies has mobilized to help the public and policymakers stay in touch during repeated Russian missile and drone strikes. The engineers who typically go unseen and unsung in peacetime often work around the clock to maintain or restore service, sometimes braving minefields to do so. After Russian strikes took out the electricity that cellphone towers usually run on, they revved up diesel generators. A team from Ukrainian telecommunications company Kyivstar offered a glimpse of their new daily routines this week. They checked an app on their own phones to monitor the cell towers in the Kyiv area. One entry read, in English, “Low Fuel.”

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st voting state

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Final day of group stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil and Portugal have already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination. Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16. But the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal. Both teams need to either win or draw in their games to guarantee top spot in their respective groups and avoid a head-to-head match in the knockout round. Brazil faces Cameroon, Serbia plays Switzerland, South Korea plays Portugal and Ghana faces Uruguay.

LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gay men's choir in Colorado Springs is among a group of organizations working locally to foster solidarity and healing after a gruesome shooting at a gay night club devastated Colorado Springs' LGBTQ community. The attack robbed people of devoted friends and family members and left memories of gunfire and screaming in a space that was considered a safe haven. As chorus members harmonize, their singing is haunted by the tragedy, yet they say the sound of their voices in unison instills strength and a stubborn optimism able to withstand attacks.

For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect

HONOLULU (AP) — Glowing lava from the world’s largest volcano is a sight to behold, but for many Native Hawaiians, Mauna Loa’s eruption is a time to pray, make offerings and honor both the natural and spiritual worlds. An eruption of a volcano like Mauna Loa has a deep yet very personal cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians. It can be an opportunity to feel a connection with creation itself through the way lava gives birth to new land, as well as a time to reflect on their own place in the world and the people who came before them.

Elton John to play Glastonbury as epic tour draws to close

LONDON (AP) — Elton John is scheduled to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June, in what organizers say will be his farewell show in Britain. The festival announced Friday that the star will play the 2023 festival’s final night on June 25. Glastonbury draws upwards of 200,000 people to Worthy Farm in southwest England to see dozens of the world’s biggest stars. John ended the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month with a show at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The final leg of the tour will include dates in Australia, New Zealand and Europe next year. It is set to conclude in Stockholm, Sweden in July.