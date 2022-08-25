AP News Summary at 4:55 a.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, killing 22 people. The lethal strike Wednesday came after warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days that the Russians might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. Wednesday is a national holiday in Ukraine commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It also marks the six-month point in the war against Russia.

Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US

BALTIMORE (AP) — Six months into the war in Ukraine, American companies — including federal contractors — continue to buy everything from birch wood flooring to weapons-grade titanium from major Russian corporations. This despite President Joe Biden's insistence that the U.S. would crack down on Russia in response to its February 2022 invasion of its neighbor. The Associated Press found more than 3,600 shipments of wood, metals, rubber and more have arrived at U.S. ports from Russia since it began launching missiles and airstrikes into its neighbor in February. That’s a significant drop from the same period in 2021 when about 6,000 shipments arrived, but it still adds up to more than $1 billion worth of commerce a month.

Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during a mass shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. The district’s board of trustees said Wednesday day that it voted to dismiss Chief Pete Arredondo, who has faced criticism since the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Officers armed with rifles waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the shooting. Arredondo has tried to defend his actions, telling a Texas House committee he did not consider himself the incident commander on the scene.

Japan police chief to resign over Abe shooting death

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe last month. National Police Agency Chief Itaru Nakamura’s announcement comes as his agency released a report on how it failed to save Abe’s life July 8 when he was assassinated at a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan. The report found that holes in police protection allowed the attacker to reach Abe from behind. The alleged gunman, Tetsuya Yamagami, was arrested at the spot and is being held for mental evaluation until late November.

Ukrainian fears run high over fighting near nuclear plant

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are once again anxious and alarmed about the fate of a nuclear power plant in a land that was home to the world’s worst atomic accident in 1986 at Chernobyl. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, and continued fighting nearby has heightened fears of a catastrophe that could affect nearby towns in southern Ukraine or beyond. No civilian nuclear plant is designed for a wartime situation, although experts say Zaporizhzhia’s six reactors are protected by reinforced concrete that could withstand an errant shell. One concern is that a disruption of the plant’s power supply could knock out cooling systems essential for the safe operation of the reactors.

One year on, Afghans at risk await evacuation, relocation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — More than a year after the Taliban takeover that saw thousands of people rushing to Kabul’s international airport amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, Afghans who failed to get on evacuation flights say they are still struggling to find safe and legal ways out of the country. They include interpreters and drivers who worked for Western governments, as well as women journalists, activists and athletes who say they still cannot live freely under a Taliban-led government. The evacuations have also fractured many families, while tens of thousands of Afghans are living in limbo in third countries while they wait for resettlement to the U.S. or Canada.

UK energy bills are skyrocketing. Why is it happening?

LONDON (AP) — A cost-of-living crisis in Britain is about to get worse. Millions of people are expected to pay about 80% more a year on their household energy bills starting in October. The U.K. energy regulator on Friday is set to announce the latest price cap, which is the maximum amount that gas suppliers can charge customers per unit of energy. According to analysts’ forecasts, it could mean people pay up to 3,600 pounds a year for heating and electricity. Scores are already struggling to make ends meet as inflation soars to 40-year highs. The government faces widespread calls to do more to offer relief, but no new measures are expected before a new prime minister is chosen to replace Boris Johnson.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — To many, February is the month dedicated to celebrating Black Americans’ contributions to a country where they were once enslaved. But Black History Month has an alternative: It's called Black August. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was created to commemorate Black Panther Party member George Jackson’s fight for Black liberation from prison. Fifty-one years since Jackson's death, Black August is now a monthlong awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased.