AP News Summary at 5:16 p.m. EDT

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades. The 81-year-old Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leader in the federal response to AIDS and other infectious diseases well before the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told The Associated Press on Monday that walking away after 54 years was bittersweet.

Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service said Monday that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin. He is a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia after the killing. Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations. The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. The governor said the U.S. Justice Department’s civil rights division planned to conduct an investigation separate from state police. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street, extending market losses

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy. The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell. Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Signify Health soared after The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon would bid for the company. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes.

Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods

DENVER (AP) — Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, a moderate GOP Colorado state senator has switched his affiliation to Democrat. Sen. Kevin Priola's decision, announced on Monday, enhances Democrats' chances of retaining their majority in the chamber in the November midterms. Priola represents Adams County in Denver's suburbs. He says he was horrified by the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and had waited in vain for his party to repudiate it as well as then-President Donald Trump. Numerous claims that the presidential election was stolen have been proven false. Priola also cited what he called Republicans' refusal to accept human-caused climate change as a crisis.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. The project is cutting a more than 68-mile (110 km) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, sparking protests from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers. But for the largely Maya inhabitants of the village of Vida y Esperanza fear it will pollute the caves that supply them with water, endanger their children and cut their road.

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system’s biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights. One wide-field picture also shows the faint rings around the planet, as well as two small moons with galaxies in the background. Astronomers say they didn't expect such good pictures. NASA and the European Space Agency launched the space telescope at the end of last year. It's been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Cineworld considers bankruptcy as cinema struggles continue

LONDON (AP) — Cineworld Group says it's considering a U.S. bankruptcy filing for Chapter 11 protection, as it contends with billions of dollars in debt and more empty seats at its screens than expected. One of the world’s largest movie theater chains, the owner of Regal Cinemas in the United States said Monday that bankruptcy is one option it's weighing amid a financial crunch. Cineworld faces challenges specific to itself after building up $4.8 billion in net debt. But the entire industry is navigating a tenuous recovery after the pandemic shut theaters worldwide. Box-office revenue has rebounded this summer, but it's still running nearly 20% below pre-pandemic levels.