AP News Summary at 4:50 p.m. EDT

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, and four others linked to the group are charged in the latest indictment against them. All five were previously charged with different conspiracy counts. They are scheduled to stand trial in August in Washington, D.C.’s federal court. An attorney for Tarrio says his client “is going to have his day in court.”

AP Exclusive: Ukraine recovers bodies from steel-plant siege

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has begun turning over the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at the Azovstal steelworks, the fortress-like plant in the destroyed city of Mariupol. The fighters' last-ditch stand became a symbol of resistance against Moscow’s invasion. Dozens of bodies recovered from the bombed-out mill’s now Russian-occupied ruins have been transferred to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, where DNA testing is underway to identify the remains. That is according to Maksym Zhorin, a military commander and former leader of the Azov Regiment, which was among the Ukrainian units that defended the plant for nearly three months before surrendering.

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk is threatening to end his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts. Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday that the social platform included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9 so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake. Twitter said it's been sharing information with Musk in accordance with the merger agreement.

UN: Climate shocks, war fuel multiple looming food crises

ROME (AP) — Two U.N. food agencies are warning of multiple, looming food crises on the planet. Climate “shocks” including droughts and flooding, the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine were cited as why food and fuel prices were rising so rapidly. The stark warning was issued jointly Monday in a report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization. WFP Executive Director David Beasley said besides hurting “the poorest of the poor,” the global food crisis threatens to overwhelm millions of families who are just getting by. The report said six nations faced catastrophic conditions: Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Sudan, Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia.

An infamous day. A search for answers. Will America tune in?

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are coming up, and the public has been told to expect revelations. Over months, the panel has issued more than 100 subpoenas, done more than 1,000 interviews and probed more than 100,000 documents. All that to get to the bottom of the attack that day in 2021 by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Yet it’s questionable how much attention the public will pay the hearings in the aftermath of the Texas school shooting and amid high inflation. Nevertheless, the House panel is making history about one of the most consequential episodes in American democracy.

In blow to Biden, Mexico president to skip Americas Summit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has confirmed that he will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week, dealing a blow to the event hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The decision follows a dispute about the guest list. López Obrador wanted Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to be invited, but Washington did not want to include autocratic governments. The Mexican leader said Monday that “There cannot be a summit if all countries are not invited.” The White House is defending its decision to exclude certain countries.

Poland, with near-total abortion ban, to record pregnancies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The right-wing government in Poland, where a near-total abortion ban is in place, now faces accusations it is creating a “pregnancy register.” Poland is expanding the amount of medical data being saved digitally on patients to include pregnancies, blood type and allergies. Critics fear that women will face new a type of surveillance due to that data in the state health system. They say the data could be used by police and prosecutors against women whose pregnancies end, even in miscarriages, or that women could be tracked by the state if they seek to order abortion pills or travel abroad for an abortion. Poland’s conservative ruling party has tightened what was already one of Europe’s most restrictive abortion laws.

Joy, sadness intertwine at Normandy's D-Day commemorations

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France. For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back. The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation. Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine. Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world."

Mickelson the last to sign up for Saudi-funded golf league

Phil Mickelson is ending his 4-month hiatus from competitive golf and is joining the Saudi-funded rival league. Mickelson was the last big name added to the 48-man field for the LIV Golf Invitational outside London that starts Friday. The six-time major champion was the chief recruiter for the Saudi league. But that appeared to backfire when he was quoted as accusing the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed.” He also said while he was aware of Saudi Arabia's human rights record, it would be worth it to join if it meant having leverage against the PGA Tour. Mickelson said Monday that he'll still play the majors, starting June 16 in the U.S. Open outside Boston.

