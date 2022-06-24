AP News Summary at 4:48 p.m. EDT

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday’s outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.

Biden vows abortion fight, assails 'extreme' court ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is vowing to try to preserve access to abortion after the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade. He's calling for voters to elect more Democrats who would safeguard rights upended by the court’s decision. Short of that, his options are limited. Biden assailed the ruling Friday, saying other legal precedents ensuring same-sex marriage and access to birth control could also be at risk. He says, “This is an extreme and dangerous path this court is taking us on." Republicans and conservative leaders are celebrating the culmination of a decades-long campaign to undo the nationwide legalization of abortion that began with Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has sent President Joe Biden the most wide-ranging gun violence bill Congress has passed in decades. The bill that passed the House on Friday is a measured compromise that at once illustrates progress on the long-intractable issue and the deep-seated partisan divide that persists. The Democratic-led chamber approved the election-year legislation with every Democrat and 14 Republicans voting yes. That caps a spurt of action prompted by voters’ revulsion over last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. The Senate approved it earlier by a bipartisan 65-33 margin, with 15 Republicans joining all Democrats in supporting a package that senators from both parties had crafted.

Abortion ruling exposes deep chasm over the issue in the US

Americans are reacting with anger, joy, fear and confusion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The chasm over the issue is on full display: Abortion rights supporters are condemning the decision as cruel and calling it a dark day in history. Abortion foes say it will save countless lives. In its ruling, the high court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion that has stood for a half-century, instead leaving the issue up to the states. Roughly half are likely to ban the procedure. The abortion issue is expected to galvanize voters on both sides in the fall elections. In Alabama, the state’s three abortion clinics stopped performing the procedure for fear providers would now be prosecuted under a law dating to 1951.

With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion is stirring alarm among LGBTQ advocates. They fear that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry. In the majority opinion issued Friday that overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics of the court’s conservative majority discounted that statement. And in a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage and a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex.

Ukrainians cheer nation's EU candidacy amid wartime woes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership has offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost even as the country’s military ordered its fighters to retreat from a key city in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the decision of EU leaders as vindication for his nation’s fight against Russia’s aggression. Others recalled the 2014 revolution that ousted Ukraine’s pro-Moscow president, sparked in part by his decision not to complete an EU association agreement. Russian President Vladimir Putin opposed the agreement, just as he demanded before the current war that Ukraine is kept out of NATO. Ukraine applied for EU membership less than a week after Russia invaded.

Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home in 2017 is scheduled to be released from prison next week. Mohamed Noor is scheduled to be released from custody Monday. He received a new sentence in October of nearly five years in prison after the Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction against him for killing Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 ½ years that Noor had been serving. Damond's father, John Ruszczyk, said in an email to The Associated Press that his release after a “trivial sentence” shows disrespect to the wishes of the jury that convicted him.

A year on, Surfside remembers 98 victims of condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A year has passed since the oceanfront condo building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside, Florida. The 12-story Champlain Towers building came down with a thunderous roar and left a giant pile of rubble in one of the deadliest collapses in U.S. history. Its victims are being honored Friday at events on the ground where the grueling two-week search and rescue unfolded. Only two teenagers and a woman survived the collapse. Others escaped from the part of the building that initially remained standing. First Lady Jill Biden was among speakers at Friday's event.

Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US

Juul has asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. The company on Friday asked the court to put on hold what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision. The agency said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its cartridges. The FDA said Juul didn't give it enough information to evaluate the potential health risks of its e-cigarettes. In its filing, the company disagreed.

At LGBTQ Pride, celebration but also worry over civil rights

NEW YORK (AP) — LGBTQ Pride commemorations that sometimes felt like victory parties for civil rights gains are now grappling with an environment of ramped-up legislative and rhetorical battles over sexual orientation and gender identity. There are also fears that a Supreme Court ruling on abortion opens the door to their rights being taken away. Crowds are expected this weekend at Pride events in New York City and other places including San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Toronto to wrap up Pride month. But it’s a month that’s been marked by disruption at other Pride and LGBTQ-affirming events around the country, from protests and harsh language to violent threats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0