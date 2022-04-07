AP News Summary at 5:14 p.m. EDT

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor."

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms.

Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the threats to growth posed by inflation and the war in Ukraine. But there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. White House officials say the next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year’s $1.9 trillion relief package. But economists such as Larry Summers and Joe LaVorgna warn that the policies needed to reduce inflation could risk a recession.

Tiger's back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. Walking with the slightest hint of a limp after a devastating car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods sent the Masters patrons into an uproar with his solid play in the opening round. After five straight pars, Woods delivered a vintage tee shot at the par-3 sixth. The ball stopped 2 feet short of the flag for the tap-in birdie. Woods had a sloppy bogey at No. 8, but he bounced back with a birdie at the 13th that put him solidly in contention as he approaches the end of his round.

UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has voted to suspend Russia from the world organization’s leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes. Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council. Thursday's vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than the vote on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

UN aid chief: 'I'm not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian chief says he is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine. He spoke Thursday following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and officials in Moscow earlier in the week. “I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other,” he said. “I’m not optimistic,” he added later.

US: Man impersonated agent, claimed ties to Pakistani intel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say one of two men accused of impersonating federal agents and giving actual Secret Service agents gifts and free apartments in Washington has claimed to have ties to Pakistani intelligence and had visas showing travel to Pakistan and Iran. The men, Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested Wednesday. The FBI raided a luxury apartment building in Southeast Washington, where the men were staying and had been offering free apartments and other gifts to U.S. Secret Service agents and officers. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Rothstein says Ali had told witnesses that he was affiliated with the Inter-Services Intelligence agency in Pakistan.

China used TV, TikTok stars in discreet Olympics campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” TV star, a Paralympic swimmer and a self-described “brand king” were among the Instagram and TikTok influencers who were paid by Chinese officials for a discreet campaign that promoted the Beijing Winter Olympics, new Justice Department documents reveal. The social media posts fanned across a variety of popular Instagram and TikTok accounts that have a combined following of 5 million people who follow their videos, photos and content about travel destinations, sports, fashion and women’s issues. The Chinese Consulate in New York paid $300,000 to New Jersey-based firm Vippi Media to recruit the influencers.

Shooter kills 2, wounds several in central Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. Police said there were “indications” it was a terrorist attack. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said at least two people were killed and another seven wounded, three of them seriously. Police flooded the area and urged people to stay away, saying the attacker was still at large.

Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

Scientists have calculated that a fundamental particle of physics has more mass than expected. If verified by other experiments, the results published Thursday in the journal Science would mean that the model physicists use to understand the workings of the universe may need to be revised. Researchers at Fermi National Accelerator Lab crashed atoms together over 10 years to measure the mass of fleeting fundamental particles called W bosons and were surprised by the result. They now wonder if there's an undiscovered particle that would account for the difference, or perhaps an entirely new phenomenon.

