AP News Summary at 4:57 p.m. EDT

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans. The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a four-decade high of 8.6%, spreading to more areas of the economy and showing no sign of slowing.

FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5

COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for children under 5.. They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies work to provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders say the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons into the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, and faster, in order to survive. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

Michigan cop charged with murder in Lyoya's death is fired

DETROIT (AP) — Officials say a Michigan police officer charged with murder after shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head has been fired. Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington said Wednesday that Christopher Schurr waived his right to a hearing and was dismissed, effective last Friday. Schurr was a Grand Rapids officer for seven years. Police Chief Eric Winstrom recommended Schurr’s dismissal after a second-degree murder charge was filed Thursday. Lyoya, a Black man, was killed at the end of a traffic stop on April 4. He ran and physically resisted Schurr after failing to produce a driver’s license. Schurr, who is white, has claimed Lyoya had control of his Taser when he shot him. Defense lawyers say the officer feared for his safety.

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged with federal hate crimes that could potentially carry a death penalty. The filing of the new charges against 18-year-old Payton Gendron on Monday coincided with a visit to Buffalo by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Garland met with families and laid flowers at a memorial outside the Tops Friendly Market. Investigators say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the May 14 mass shooting are laid out in online documents. Garland said “families and the survivors will be consulted” as the Justice Department weighs whether to seek capital punishment. Gendron's lawyer declined to comment.

County's refusal to certify the vote hints at election chaos

ATLANTA (AP) — The conspiracy theories about Dominion voting equipment that erupted during the 2020 presidential contest flared this week in a remote New Mexico county in what could be just a preview of the kind of chaos election experts fear is coming in the fall midterms and in 2024. The governing commission in Otero County refused to certify the local results of the state’s June 7 primary, in another instance of how the false claims spread by former President Donald Trump and his allies have infected elections and threaten the democratic process. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting equipment in the 2020 election, which Trump lost to Joe Biden. But that hasn’t stopped the false claims, particularly those about Dominion machines.

Confederate flag-toting man, son convicted in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has convicted a Confederate flag-toting man and his son of charges that they stormed the U.S. Capitol together to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden ruled from the bench Wednesday after hearing two days of testimony without a jury for the trial of Delaware residents Kevin Seefried and his adult son, Hunter. Kevin Seefried carried a Confederate battle flag inside the Capitol after he and his son entered the building through a broken window. McFadden convicted both Kevin and Hunter Seefried of a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding.

Fauci tests positive for virus, has mild COVID-19 symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. He is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms. That's all according to a statement from the National Institutes of Health on Wednesday. Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive using a rapid antigen test. He will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.

After Yellowstone, floodwaters near Montana's largest city

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Floodwaters that rushed through Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities earlier this week are moving through Montana’s largest city, flooding farms and ranches and forcing the shutdown of its water treatment plant. The water in the Yellowstone River hit its highest level in nearly a century as it traveled east to Billings, Montana, home to nearly 110,000 people. It hit 16 feet on Wednesday, a foot higher than the water plant needs to work effectively. The historic floodwaters raged through the nation’s oldest national park earlier this week and may have forever altered the human footprint on Yellowstone’s terrain and the communities that have grown around it.

Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The effort to officially celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday has faced skepticism inside legislatures that have largely chosen symbolic gestures to recognize the holiday while curtailing certain conversations on race and racism. Juneteenth honors when enslaved Black people in Texas were freed, representing the end of slavery in the U.S. Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to approve June 19 as a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. However, the move didn’t result in an automatic adoption from most states.

