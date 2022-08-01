AP News Summary at 4:42 p.m. EDT

Browns QB Watson suspended 6 games, NFL weighs appeal

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games after being accused by two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct during massage treatments, in what a disciplinary officer said was behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” The punishment handed out by the game’s disciplinary officer, former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, fell well short of what the NFL had asked for: an open-ended suspension of at least a year for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during the treatments in 2020 and 2021.

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Thirty people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said that death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — California officials say two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging blaze that is among several menacing thousands of homes in the western U.S. Hot, gusty weather and the possibility of thunderstorms on Monday threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing. The McKinney Fire in Northern California was burning out of control in the Klamath National Forest. Officials say the blaze near the Oregon state line grew to more than 82 square miles. The bodies were found Sunday. In Montana, a wildfire blaze near the community of Elmo grew to more than 17 square miles.

Ukraine seeks to retake the south, tying down Russian forces

Even as the Russian war machine crawls across Ukraine’s east, trying to achieve the Kremlin’s goal of securing a full control over the country’s industrial heartland of the Donbas, Ukrainian forces are scaling up attacks to reclaim territory in the south. The Ukrainian troops have made inroads into the Russian defenses and used U.S.-supplied rocket launchers to strike bridges and military infrastructure in the south, forcing Moscow to divert its forces from the Donbas to counter the new threat. With the war in Ukraine now in its sixth month, the coming weeks may prove decisive for the outcome of the conflict.

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Primary elections are being held in six states on Tuesday. In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback in his campaign for U.S. Senate. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Three House Republicans who voted to cross party lines to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection are also on the ballot Tuesday.

Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 7-plus years in prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A psychiatrist says that the parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them. Roy Lubit, a forensic psychiatrist hired by plaintiffs Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis to review the trauma they've faced, testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial in Austin that the “overwhelming cause” of their ongoing trauma is Jones' claims that the 2012 massacre in which six educators and 20 students, including their son Jesse, were killed was a hoax or faked. The trial is to determine how much Jones owes the parents for defaming them. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Russell was a champion of activism before winning NBA titles

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell never had to find his voice as an activist. He didn’t know any other way but to speak his mind. Before Russell developed the skills that would eventually make him an 11-time NBA champion, two-time Hall of Famer or Olympic gold medalist, he had a front row seat to racial indignities confronted by his parents growing up in segregated Louisiana. It was the foundation of a path that led him to become one of the most prominent voices of his lifetime to speak out against the prejudices of the day, leading him to take social and political stances that have threaded to today’s generation of athletes.

Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink

CHICAGO (AP) — Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three.

New this week: 'The Sandman,' 'My Life as a Rolling Stone'

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Calvin Harris and a host of his musical friends, the four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” which takes an individual approach to each iconic band member, and Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film “Thirteen Lives.” And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, here comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Friday on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.