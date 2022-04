AP News Summary at 4:42 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies. In a late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.” Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support. Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas.

Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland's government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord.

Living with COVID: Experts divided on UK plan as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. France and Germany have seen similar big spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations in the U.K. and France have climbed again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is determined to stick to its “living with COVID” plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.

Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election

PARIS (AP) — Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. in most places and an hour later in some larger cities. Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24. Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. He also told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he's renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskyy looked visibly exhausted yet animated by a drive to persevere a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. That attack came after evidence of civilian killings emerged as Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

In France, a nail-biting election as Macron's rival surges

POISSY, France (AP) — For months, French President Emmanuel Macron looked certain to become the country's first leader in 20 years to win a second term. But that scenario has blurred ahead of voting Sunday in the presidential election's first round. Cost of living concerns have become a dominant campaign theme and could drive many voters into the arms of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. In 2017, Macron trounced Le Pen by a landslide to become France’s youngest president. Their anticipated rematch this time appears far closer. At a town west of Paris where Macron campaigned, market-goers see Le Pen as having a real chance, and some were getting ready to switch their support from him to her.

Pakistan's embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition has toppled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in Parliament after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him. The vote took place early Sunday. The opposition which spans the political spectrum from leftists to religious radicals, will form a new government. The head of one of the largest parties, a brother of disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is likely to take over as prime minister if confirmed in a vote Monday. Khan has called for nationawide rallies in his support, in apparent hopes of creating momentum for holding early elections.

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters. The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round. And then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith. Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes. Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70. Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead. Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

War Crimes Watch: A devastating walk through Bucha's horror

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Walking through Bucha, The Associated Press spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Almost every one said they saw a body, sometimes several. Civilians were killed, mostly men, sometimes picked off at random. Several survivors were adamant about that. Many, including the elderly, said they were threatened themselves. The question that survivors, investigators and the world would like to answer is why. Some believe the Russians weren’t ready for an extended fight or had especially undisciplined fighters among them. The deterioration was swift and horrific. “They needed to kill someone,” one survivor says. “And killing civilians is very easy.”

S&P downgrade indicates Russia headed for historic default

BOSTON (AP) — The credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has downgraded its assessment of Russia’s ability to repay foreign debt. That indicates Moscow could soon default on external loans for the first time in more than a century. S&P Global Ratings issued the downgrade to “selective default” late Friday after Russia arranged to make foreign bond payments in rubles on Monday when they were due in dollars. It said it didn’t expect Russia to be able to convert the rubles into dollars within a 30-day grace period. Tightened sanctions placed on Russia this week bar it from using foreign reserves held in U.S. banks for debt payments.

