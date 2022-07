AP News Summary at 4:43 p.m. EDT

US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation surged to a new four-decade high in June because of rising prices for gas, food and rent, squeezing household budgets and pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates aggressively -- trends that raise the risk of a recession. The government’s consumer price index soared 9.1% over the past year, the biggest yearly increase since 1981, with nearly half of the increase due to higher energy costs. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic American have been hit especially hard, since a disproportionate share of their income goes toward essentials such as transportation, housing and food. But with the cost of many goods and services rising faster than average incomes, a vast majority of Americans are feeling the pinch in their daily routines.

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation’s relentless surge didn’t merely persist in June. It accelerated. For the 12 months ending in June, the government’s consumer price index rocketed 9.1%, the fastest year-over-year jump since 1981. And that was nothing next to what energy prices did: Fueled by heavy demand and by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy costs shot up nearly 42% in the past 12 months, the largest such jump since 1980. Even if you toss out food and energy prices — which are notoriously volatile and have driven much of the price spike — so-called core inflation soared 5.9% over the past year.

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Firefighters from Portugal and Spain to southern France and Croatia are battling a spate of wildfires scorching Europe amid an unusual heat wave that authorities link to climate change. Portuguese authorities say more than 600 people have been evacuated and about 120 needed medical attention. Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in the region outside Bordeaux in southwest France. Spain's weather service warn that unusually high temperatures combined with a lack of rainfall have created ideal conditions for destructive fires. One Croatian firefighter told state HRT television that “it’s hell, we don’t know where to go first.”

Biden delivers tough talk on Iran as he opens Mideast visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden has opened a Mideast visit by offering anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s nuclear program. Biden said he'd be willing to use force “as a last resort.” The president’s comments came in an interview aired Wednesday with Israel’s Channel 12 as Biden opened a four-day visit to the region. The U.S. and Israel are expected to unveil a joint declaration on Thursday cementing their close military ties and strengthening past calls to take military action against Iran’s growing nuclear program. Israel has said both countries would commit to “using all elements of their national power against the Iranian nuclear threat.”

Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret info

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CIA software engineer accused of causing the biggest theft of classified information in CIA history has been convicted at a New York City retrial. A jury reached the guilty verdict against Joshua Schulte on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. Schulte chose to act as his own defense attorney, calling himself a scapegoat for an embarrassing public release of a trove of CIA secrets by WikiLeaks in 2017. A mistrial was declared at his original 2020 trial after jurors deadlocked on the most serious counts. The so-called Vault 7 leak revealed how the CIA hacked Apple and Android smartphones in overseas spying operations, and efforts to turn internet-connected televisions into listening devices.

Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership trained their ire Wednesday on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Stocks end lower as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

Stocks ended another shaky day lower on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after tumbling as much as 1.6% earlier. The Nasdaq slipped 0.2% to erase nearly all of an early loss of 2.1%. Stocks took a few U-turns through the day, as has become the norm on Wall Street this tumultuous year. They were following the lead of Treasury yields in the bond market, which initially surged on expectations the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates drastically to slow the nation’s skyrocketing inflation.

Descendants of possible Tulsa massacre victims can give DNA

People who believe they are descendants of Tulsa Race Massacre victims can now provide genetic material to help scientists try to identify remains of possible victims. Laboratory director Danny Hellwig with Intermountain Forensics said Wednesday that researchers are not ready to try to match DNA yet, but an outpouring of requests on how to provide genetic material led them to begin the process of accepting donations at www.tulsa1921dna.org. The Salt Lake City nonprofit foundation is examining 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago. The remains have not been confirmed as victims of the 1921 massacre, a finding that officials say could be impossible.

EXPLAINER: Why Iran cracks down at home, cozies up to Moscow

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Backed into a corner by the West, Iran is ramping up uranium enrichment, clamping down on dissent over its worsening economy and deepening ties with Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading to Tehran next week to meet with Iran’s leader, while U.S. President Joe Biden is in the Middle East, meeting with Iran's foes. The White House alleges Tehran is preparing to send Russia armed drones for use in Ukraine. With pressure growing on Tehran, it has few options but to boost cooperation with Moscow, a historic rival. Talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its atomic program, are at a standstill.

Advocates: Farah's story can help other trafficking victims

LONDON (AP) — Until this week, Mo Farah was a four-time Olympic champion winding down his hugely successful career as a long-distance runner. Now he's an icon for another reason: He is the most prominent person to come forward as a victim of people trafficking. Farah’s decision to tell the story of how he was brought to Britain as a child and forced to work as a domestic servant has given a face to the often nameless victims of modern slavery. In Britain and other countries, many of these crime victims are dismissed as “illegal” immigrants.