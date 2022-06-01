AP News Summary at 4:42 p.m. EDT

Depp awarded $10M, Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury has awarded Johnny Depp more than $10 million in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. It vindicates his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage. But the jury also found in favor of Heard, who said she was defamed by a lawyer for Depp who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police. Jury members decided Heard should receive $2 million. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week’s deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, says he’s talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told CNN in a brief interview Wednesday that he’s speaking regularly with Texas Department of Public Safety investigators. Nineteen children and two teachers died in the attack at Robb Elementary School, the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Also Wednesday, the district announced that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. Plans are still being finalized on where students will attend classes in the fall.

US and Germany agree to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.S. and Germany are pledging to equip Ukraine with some of the advanced weapons it has long craved for shooting down aircraft and knocking out artillery. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with up-to-date anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. said it will provide four sophisticated, medium-range rocket systems and ammunition. The arms shipments aim to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battle a grinding Russian offensive that is closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better-equipped military.

Sheryl Sandberg, longtime No. 2 exec at Facebook, steps down

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sheryl Sandberg, the No. 2 exec at Facebook owner Meta, is stepping down, according to a post Wednesday on her Facebook page. Sandberg has served as chief operating officer at the social media giant for 14 years. She joined from Google in 2008, four years before Facebook went public. Meta did not immediately respond to a message for comment. Sandberg has led Facebook — now Meta’s — advertising business and was responsible for nurturing it from its infancy into an over $100 billion-a-year powerhouse.

Buffalo supermarket gunman indicted on terror, hate charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder. Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

Stocks slide as strong economic data raises rate worries

NEW YORK (AP) — A swift jump in Treasury yields rattled Wall Street Wednesday, weighing down stock indexes at the start of another month in what’s been a turbulent year. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after an early morning gain quickly vanished. Stocks began their slide immediately after the release of several reports on the U.S. economy, including one showing manufacturing growth was stronger last month than expected. That bolstered investors’ expectations for the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates aggressively to slow the economy in hopes of reining in inflation. Treasury yields rose sharply, sending the yield on the 10-year note up to 2.92%.

Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall -- or longer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration foresees unnecessary deaths if lawmakers don’t approve billions of dollars more to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the push to provide the money is in limbo in Congress. It's the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s already stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s request for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has run into opposition from Republicans. And the GOP has complicated the election-year fight by fusing it with the politically precarious issue of immigration. If the issue isn't resolved soon, the next best chance of handling it may not come until the fall.

Lawmakers ask governor to testify in Ronald Greene probe

Louisiana lawmakers are asking Gov. John Bel Edwards and his top attorneys to testify before a bipartisan committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. State Rep. Clay Schexnayder is the Republican House speaker. He cited “serious questions that can only be answered by” the Democratic governor and his staff. The request comes days after The Associated Press reported that Edwards and his staff privately viewed crucial footage of Greene's death months before prosecutors and detectives knew it existed. The governor's staff says there was no effort by Edwards or his attorneys to withhold evidence.

2 candidates for Michigan governor lose key ballot ruling

DETROIT (AP) — Two Republican candidates for Michigan governor have lost their bids to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. The Michigan appeals court first ruled against Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be a leading candidate for the GOP nomination. Then it applied the decision to Michael Markey. The ruling would also seem to doom the chances of former Detroit Police Chief James Craig and entrepreneur Donna Brandenburg. There seems to be no dispute that fraudulent signatures were turned in by paid circulators. Johnson says he would meet the 15,000-signature threshold if the state elections bureau would examine each petition line by line.

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show. She discussed her hair-loss disorder, alopecia, saying that thousands of others with it reached out to her after the Oscars. Wednesday's “Red Table Talk” guests included the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself. Pinkett Smith also addressed her husband Will Smith's on-stage slap of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Smith smacked the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. She said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

