AP News Summary at 4:34 a.m. EST

China eases some virus controls, searches pedestrians

BEIJING (AP) — More Chinese cities are easing some anti-virus restrictions as police patrol their streets to head off protests. Meanwhile, the ruling Communist Party is preparing for the funeral of late leader Jiang Zemin. Guangzhou in the south and other cities announced they are easing controls on movement and will reopen factories, markets and bus service.Last weekend, protesters in Shanghai, Beijing and at least six other cities demanded an end to controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The timing and publicity of the easing suggests President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to mollify public anger. Notes on social media complained that police are stopping people at random to check smartphones, possibly looking for prohibited apps such as Twitter.

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Word of anti-lockdown protests in China spread on domestic social media for a short period last weekend, thanks to a rare pause in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine. Chinese authorities maintain a tight grip on the country’s internet via a complex, multi-layered censorship operation that blocks access to almost all foreign news and social media, and blocks topics and keywords considered politically sensitive or detrimental to the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. Videos of or calls to protest are usually deleted immediately. But at moments of overwhelming public anger, experts said, the system can struggle to keep up.

Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president isn't hiding his displeasure with aspects of Biden's signature climate law that Macron said will have an enormous negative impact on European companies. Biden is set to welcome Macron to the White House on Thursday for a visit that will conclude with the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Macron made clear that he and other European leaders are deeply concerned about U.S. incentives that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

'Do something:' Ukraine works to heal soldiers' mental scars

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — When peace returns to Ukraine, many thousands of its combatants will likely return from the battlefields bearing psychological scars. Psychologists, veterans affairs officers and former soldiers are working to head off a potential mental health crisis when troops transition to civilian life. A mental health rehabilitation center for soldiers on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, treats post-traumatic disorders with acupuncture, soothing sounds and other therapies. A former paratrooper who ran a half-marathon to raise awareness and funds for treatments says healthy-looking soldiers suffer inwardly. He worries about the risks of traumatized soldiers taking their own lives or turning guns on others.

Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama. The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans, especially Walker himself, have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Germany must win for last-16 shot

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany must win in its final game of the group stage against Costa Rica on Thursday to have any shot of advancing at the World Cup. Or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament. Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia. But even a victory might not be enough. Spain still has some work left to do in Group E as it prepares to take on Japan. Croatia needs only a draw against Belgium in Group F to ensure its place in the round of 16. Morocco will advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday against already-eliminated Canada

Key allegations, witnesses as Trump Org. trial winds down

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments slated for Thursday in The Trump Organization’s tax fraud case could clock in at seven hours, or more. Those lengthy projections speak to the complexity of the case involving former President Donald Trump's company. Prosecutors are seeking to punish the Trump Organization for longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg’s 15-year scheme to avoid taxes on company-paid perks including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars. The speeches, also called summations, are the last chance prosecutors and defense lawyers have to recap key witnesses and evidence for the jury before it starts deliberating next week.

Analysis: Under Jiang, China projected a more open image

With his death, former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin leaves behind a very different China than the one he tried to shape. Now it’s Xi Jinping’s nation. It’s also a country in the throes of protests against “zero-COVID” lockdowns that saw protesters take to the streets of Beijing and Shanghai and call for an end to Communist Party rule. Jiang’s exit came smack in the middle of the most visible demonstrations since the 1989 bloodshed on Tiananmen Square. Looking at his leadership underscores the difference between the China of the late 1990s and early 2000s and today’s more insular and, in some cases, more authoritarian society.

Hong Kong publisher's national security trial postponed

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has postponed a pro-democracy newspaper publisher's trial. Jimmy Lai faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by Beijing. Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee asked Beijing to decide whether foreign lawyers who don't normally practice in Hong Kong could be rejected for national security cases. The objection came after judges on Monday approved Lai’s plan to hire British human rights lawyer Timothy Owen. The trial is being delayed from Thursday until Beijing makes a decision. If Beijing intervenes, that would mark the sixth time the Communist-ruled government has stepped into the city’s legal affairs.