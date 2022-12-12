AP News Summary at 4:32 p.m. EST

Millions in central US brace for snow, rain and floods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blowing across the center of the United States on Monday is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” People from Idaho spanning into Wisconsin and as far south as Louisiana were warned to be ready for blizzard-like conditions in the north and flash flooding in the south. By Tuesday, Texas and northern Louisiana could be pummeled by severe hail, winds and tornadoes. Forecasters say the storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week.

Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. Smith was appointed last month not only to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — but also aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and Trump’s scramble to remain in power. The subpoena received by Raffensperger’s office Monday follows subpoenas served last week in other states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The former CEO of the failed cryptocurrency firm FTX will testify before a Congressional committee Tuesday, his first appearance under oath since FTX filed for bankruptcy roughly a month ago. Sam Bankman-Fried is scheduled to testify in front of the House Financial Services Committee, along with the company’s current CEO, John Ray III. Bankman-Fried has done several media interviews since his firm collapsed but has not publicly testified about what happened. He is expected to appear remotely from the Bahamas. FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when the firm ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Messi, Modric get Argentina, Croatia to World Cup semifinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tears are flowing from soccer’s biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup. First it was Neymar, then it was Cristiano Ronaldo and it could be Lionel Messi next. Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his one-of-a-kind career by winning the World Cup for the first time. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals almost in the same way Diego Maradona led the South American nation to the title in 1986. Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia. The 2018 runner-up is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents and boasts one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric.

Libyan accused in Lockerbie bombing to appear in US court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb that brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, in 1988 is to appear in federal court in Washington to face charges. The arrest and extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi are a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the terrorist attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The Justice Department announced Sunday that Mas’ud had been taken into U.S. custody, two years after it revealed that it had charged him in connection with the explosion. Mas'ud's appearance is set for 1 p.m. Monday.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers are posting more job openings than they did before the pandemic struck 2½ years ago. Problem is, there aren’t enough applicants. The labor force is smaller than when the pandemic struck. The reasons vary — an unexpected wave of retirements, a drop in legal immigration, the loss of workers to COVID-19 deaths and illnesses. The result, though, is that employers are having to compete for a smaller pool of workers and to offer steadily higher pay to attract them. It’s a trend that economists say could fuel wage growth and high inflation well into 2023. As a result, the Fed is expected Wednesday to raise its benchmark short-term rate for a seventh time this year.

Kawānanakoa, 'last Hawaiian princess' dies at 96

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. She held no formal title but was a living reminder of Hawaii’s monarchy and a symbol of Hawaiian national identity that endured after the kingdom was overthrown by American businessmen in 1893. She funded various causes from her $215 million estate over the years, including scholarships for Native Hawaiian students and maintaining ʻIolani Palace _ America’s only royal residence where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but now serves mostly as a museum.

Purdue moves to No. 1 in AP Top 25, Alabama cracks top 5

Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in men's basketball AP Top 25 for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week's poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. The Crimson Tide have their second top-five ranking in three seasons after becoming the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in the same season. Alabama knocked off Houston last week after beating North Carolina earlier in the season.

Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees,' 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations have been announced, with “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” leading the pack. Nominations were read Monday. Martin McDonagh’s feuding friends tale “The Banshees of Inisherin” led all films with eight nominations. The madcap metaverse film “Everything Everywhere all at Once” came in second with six nominations. The 2023 broadcast will mark the award show's return after scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked it off television for a year. The Globes will be telecast Jan. 10, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.