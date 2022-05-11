AP News Summary at 4:29 a.m. EDT

US, Western Europe fret over uncertain Ukraine war endgame

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is grinding into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side, and no resolution in sight. The possibility of a stalemate is fueling concerns that Ukraine may remain a deadly European battlefield and a source of continental and global instability for months, or even years, to come. Energy and food security are the most immediate worries. But massive Western support for Ukraine while the world is still emerging from coronavirus pandemic and struggling to deal with the effects of climate change could deepen the toll on the global economy.

Ukrainians make gains in east, stop Russian gas at one hub

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator on Wednesday stopped Russian shipments through a key hub in the east of the country. The pipeline operator said Russian shipments through its Novopskov hub, in an area controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, would be cut beginning Wednesday. It said the hub handles about a third of Russian gas passing through Ukraine to Western Europe. Russia’s state-owned natural gas giant Gazprom put the figure at about a quarter. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv’s military had made small gains, pushing Russian forces out of four villages near Kharkiv. And his country’s foreign minister suggested Tuesday that Ukraine could go beyond just forcing Russia back to areas it held before the invasion began 11 weeks ago.

Pillen beats Trump's candidate in Nebraska governor primary

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska regent, Jim Pillen, has won the state’s crowded Republican primary race for governor over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump. It was a notable loss for the former president as he tries to shape the future of the GOP. Pillen beat eight challengers, including a Trump-backed businessman, Charles Herbster, accused late in the campaign of groping young women. Pillen was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Herbster’s defeat raises the stakes on other high-profile races this month in Pennsylvania and Georgia, where Trump has also intervened in campaigns.

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A journalist for the Al Jazeera network was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward early Wednesday. Another Palestinian journalist who was working as her producer was wounded but in stable condition. He says Israeli troops fired on them and that there were no militants in the area. Al Jazeera accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague," and vowed to take legal action. Israel said it was investigating the incident and had evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law, and expand it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case. Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday's vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a year of soaring prices for gas, food and other necessities, inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high, the first slowdown after seven consecutive months of worsening price increases. The government is expected to report Wednesday that consumer prices jumped 8.1% last month compared with a year earlier. That would be down from the 8.5% year-over-year surge in March, the highest since 1981. The forecasted drop in annual inflation, if it occurs, would add to other signs that consumer inflation may finally be peaking. Month-to-month price increases are also easing, along with some other inflation gauges.

Inside the manhunt for an escaped murder suspect and jailer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. marshals and sheriff’s deputies led an 11-day manhunt for an Alabama murder suspect and jailer who were heavily armed and preparing for a shootout when they were captured. U.S. Marshal Marty Keely provided the most detailed and comprehensive accounting to date of the U.S. Marshals Service investigation and nationwide manhunt in an interview with The Associated Press. The manhunt led authorities across three states as they searched for the duo. Eventually, police located Casey White and Vicky White in Indiana. Vicky White fatally shot herself after a police pursuit. Casey White has been returned to Alabama.

Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens in Ukraine hospital

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — It’s easy to tell the delivery room from the rest of the main maternity hospital in Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, even from the outside. Its exterior wall is piled high with sandbags. In the dim basement, where heavily pregnant women must bend low to avoid the water pipes, there is a delivery table in case the baby comes amid the air raid sirens. Stress is part of childbirth, but it’s not meant to be like this. At least 49 attacks have targeted medical facilities in Ukraine since the Russian invasion. About 200 pregnant women displaced by the war have come to the hospital in Lviv, and more than 100 have given birth.

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence, protests

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have deployed armored vehicles and troops on the streets of the capital, two days after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters, triggering a wave of violence across the country. Armored trucks with soldiers on Wednesday were seen rolling into some areas of Colombo, where the government is facing its severest challenge in decades as the country plunges into economic crisis and protests. Security forces have been ordered to shoot those deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continued into despite a strict curfew. Anti-government protests began over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted Sri Lanka and left its people facing shortages of fuel and other essentials.

Most Great Barrier Reef coral studied this year was bleached

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian government scientists say 91% of the Great Barrier Reef coral surveyed this year was bleached in the fourth mass event in seven years. Coral becomes bleached in warmer-than-usual waters, and scientists worry about potentially lasting damage to the world's largest coral reef ecosystem. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Authority says this year's bleaching is the first during a La Niña weather pattern, which is associated with cooler Pacific Ocean temperatures. The authority's chief scientist David Wachenfeld says early indications are that mortality rates this year from the bleaching aren't very high and scientists hope that most of the coral bleached this year will recover.

