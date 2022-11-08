AP News Summary at 4:28 a.m. EST

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress. President Joe Biden insisted his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people” while acknowledging that Washington will be “more difficult” if it falls short. Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.

Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies

The final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections arrives with an intense focus on voting itself after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories ignited by former President Donald Trump following his loss in the last presidential election. Trump and his allies succeeded in sowing wide distrust about the way votes are cast and counted by promoting false claims of widespread fraud. The effort has eroded public confidence in elections and democracy, led to restrictions on mail voting and new ID requirements in some GOP-led states and prompted death threats against election officials.

2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day has dawned. With polls set to begin opening in a few hours across the country, you can find a guide of what to expect for each state at our Election Expectations 2022 hub. It’s not a presidential year, but these are high-stakes elections nonetheless. Among the things to watch: Will the expected red wave be a ripple or a tsunami? What effect will the Supreme Court decision striking down Roe v. Wade have? And what will we know before we go to bed tonight? While there are some races the AP can call as soon as polls close, other winners might take a lot longer to identify.

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted that he interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The statement by the man known as “Putin's chef” because of his catering company confirmed for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. In a posting on a Russian social media platform, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.” The remarks came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment. Prigozhin and other Russians were charged in 2018 with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. In a statement to the Associated Press it said, “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed." The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel. The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Leaders push for climate action, fossil tax at UN talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — World leaders are making the case for tougher action to tackle global warming Tuesday, as U.N. climate talks heard growing calls for fossil fuel companies to help pay for the damage they have helped cause. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Monday that humanity was on “a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator,” urging countries to ”cooperate or perish.” He and leaders such as Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said it was time to make fossil fuel companies contribute to funds to help poor countries suffering climate-related losses. The U.S. mid-term elections were hanging over the talks Tuesday. Many environmental campaigners fear defeat for the Democrats could make it harder for President Joe Biden to pursue his ambitious climate agenda.

Their lagoons languishing, precious Spanish wetlands go dry

DOÑANA NATIONAL PARK, Spain (AP) — Flamingos, herons and fish once filled a freshwater lagoon in southern Spain. Today it’s a fetid brown splotch. The whisper of wind in the grass is a sad substitute for the cacophony of migratory birds. Biologist Carmen Díaz steps onto cracked mud. The lagoon in the heart of Spain’s Doñana nature reserve is a puddle. The park called “the crown jewel of Spain” may be dying. Farming and tourism had already drained the aquifer feeding Doñana. Then climate change hit Spain with record-high temperatures and a prolonged drought. The disappearance of Doñana’s Santa Olalla lagoon’s in August makes Díaz, 66, fear that the ecosystem she has studied for four decades may have vanished for good.

N. Korea denies US claims it sent artillery shells to Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea denied American claims it's shipping artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in its war against the Ukraine, and on Tuesday accused the United States of lying. The denial came in the wake of dozens of weapons tests by North Korea, including nuclear capable missiles with the ability to strike the continental United States. It said it was testing the missiles and artillery so it could “mercilessly” strike key South Korean and U.S. targets if it choose to. U.S. officials recently confirmed a U.S. intelligence finding that Russia was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.

Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design

MILAN (AP) — A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with “Made in Italy" design. AEHRA is being launched by a former oil trader who hired a former Lamborghini designer to infuse the cars with Italian emotion and is placing emphasis on aerodynamics over performance. Its biggest hurdle to success is an already crowded market of EV startups and traditional carmakers. And AEHRA doesn't plan to launch its first vehicles until mid-2025. The ultra-premium cars plan to sell for $160,000 to $180,000, rolling out first in the United States and key European markets before expanding to China.

Residents clash with Chinese authorities over COVID rules

BEIJING (AP) — Police in northeastern China say seven people have been arrested after a clash between residents and authorities who were enforcing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. China has been reporting new cases nationwide, with 2,230 cases reported Tuesday in the southern manufacturing and technology hub of Guangzhou. While the numbers remain relatively low, China has relentlessly pursued its strict “zero-COVID" policy. The police department in the Shandong city of Linyi said public security would take strong measures against those who “illegally violated the legal rights of personal protection of citizens." Anti-pandemic measures have prompted backlashes across the country — a rare challenge to Communist Party authority.