AP News Summary at 4:27 p.m. EDT

Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says it's pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. A Defense Ministry spokesman says the troops will be regrouped from Balakliya and Izyum to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taunted Moscow over the withdrawal, saying its army was “demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back.” Western officials and analysts say Ukraine has punched through the front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking large swaths of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.

Charles is proclaimed king; sons unite to thank the public

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign of the U.K. in a ceremony in London. The development Saturday came as details emerged of the highly choreographed ceremonies that will end with the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 19. In this time of sorrow, there was also signs of reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, together with Catherine, now Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared jointly in Windsor to thank thousands of mourners who came to lay floral tributes to the queen. It was the first time that the quarelling younger generation of royals had worked together since the Sussexes stepped aside from royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Stepping up: Next generation of royals to see more scrutiny

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and wife Kate have made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and wife Meghan warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Their “walkabout” was the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020. The display of unity comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain’s royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly. William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain’s new monarch upon his mother’s death. That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.

Not Mar-a-Lago: Congress' secrets in sealed rooms, lock bags

WASHINGTON (AP) — Security-sealed rooms and lock bags are some of the ways Capitol Hill keeps classified documents secured. It's an elaborate system of government protocols and high-level security clearances. And it stands in stark contrast to the storage room stash of secrets at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. As the Justice Department’s probe into the Republican former president’s handling of White House materials deepens, lawmakers of both parties have more questions than answers. The search of Trump's private club is unprecedented for a former president. Intelligence officials have offered to brief congressional leaders possibly as soon as next week. But that could be delayed.

Manchin's big energy deal draws pushback from many Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin made a deal with Democratic leaders as part of his vote pushing the party's highest legislative priority across the finish line last month. Now, Manchin is ready to collect. But many environmental advocacy groups and lawmakers are balking. The groups are asking party leaders to keep legislation to expedite environmental reviews for energy projects out of a stopgap spending bill to keep the government running at the end of September. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says he will combine the two efforts anyway. The divide could test the ability of party leaders to keep enough Democrats in line to avoid a partial government shutdown before the midterms.

Black preacher arrested while watering flowers sues police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor who was arrested by white police officers while watering the flowers of a neighbor has filed a federal lawsuit over the ordeal. Michael Jennings is suing three officers and the central Alabama town of Childersburg for an unspecified amount of money. He alleges the arrest violated his constitutional rights and caused lingering problems including emotional distress and anxiety. Jennings was helping out a friend by watering plants when a neighbor called police about a suspicious person and officers showed up. He was arrested after refusing to provide identification, but the charge was later dropped. A city attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

South Dakota tribes buy land near Wounded Knee massacre site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two American Indian tribes in South Dakota have agreed to purchase 40 acres of land near the Wounded Knee National Historic Landmark on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. The Oglala Sioux tribe will pay $255,000 and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe will pay $245,000 for the site. The agreement ends a decades-long dispute over land that is the site of the Wounded Knee massacre of 1890 in which hundreds of Lakota men, women and children were killed by U.S. soldiers. Victims were buried in a mass grave in a nearby Catholic cemetery.

Poitras documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” Laura Poitras’s epic documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family and their art connections has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes. The 79th edition of the Venice International Film Festival came to a close Saturday. The jury, led by actor Julianne Moore, selected the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins.

Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daytime TV is is going through a “re-rack,” as one executive put it. There's been a mass exit of shows, including those hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Maury Povich. That's created opening for newcomers Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd and Karamo Brown. Their shows debut this month in syndication, facing competitors including Kelly Clarkson and Tamron Hall. Success with daytime’s female-skewing audience isn’t guaranteed, no matter a contender’s resume or fame. One marketing analyst says it takes an “every-person appeal” to succeed in daytime TV. The producers behind the Shepherd and Hudson shows say they're confident their respective hosts have the right touch.