AP News Summary at 4:39 a.m. EDT

G-7 set to back pursuing Russian oil price cap, tariff hikes

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — The Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to supporting Ukraine for the long haul. The U.S. was preparing on Monday to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv. Leaders at the three-day summit in the German Alps are also set to announce an agreement to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose new sanctions on hundreds of officials and entities supporting the four month long war. That's according to a senior U.S. administration official who previewed the coming announcements to reporters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conferred with the leaders by virtual link.

People's war: Ukraine, Russia crowd-funding gear for troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In the war in Ukraine, troops on both sides are getting supplies from crowd-funders. On the Ukrainian side, the self-starting networks of donors and volunteers are particularly large, spontaneous and well-oiled. At a critical juncture of the invasion, their deliveries of drones, high-tech optical gear, vehicles and other equipment are keeping Ukraine in the fight against its better-supplied aggressor. Crowd-funders have thrown together online systems to convert millions of dollars in donations into swift Amazon-like deliveries direct to front lines. The volunteering is also boosting morale, providing tangible proof to Ukrainians that they’re together in their fight for survival. Convoys set off every week from the capital, loaded with crowd-funded equipment.

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. The relationship between the two has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link. Scholars point to judicial appointments and court legitimacy as potential ways that the public has indirect influence over the court, but recent political trends may be undermining that influence.

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Tale of 2 summits: 'America's back' to America's backsliding

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — One year ago, Joe Biden strode into his first Group of Seven summit as president and confidently told the closest U.S. allies that “America is Back.” Now, there are worries that America is backsliding. As Biden meets this week with the heads of G-7 leading democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps, he brings with him the baggage of domestic turmoil. The U.S. is grappling with political unrest, shocking mass shootings and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. Biden says other world leaders at the summit haven't been asking him about the abortion ruling. But the domestic unrest is no doubt troubling to his European allies.

No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

NEW YORK (AP) — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they've proven much more. They've revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. The Republican House leadership's decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump's effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.

US basketball star Griner due in Russian court

MOSCOW (AP) — More than four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport for cannabis possession, American basketball star Brittney Griner is to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial. The Phoenix Mercury star, considered in some polls to be the United States’ most gifted female athlete, could face 10 years in prison if convicted on charges of large-scale transportation of drugs. Fewer than 1% of defendants in Russian criminal cases are acquitted and unlike in the U.S., acquittals can be overturned. The trial date has not been announced, but is expected soon; Griner was recently ordered to remain in pretrial detention until July 2.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

To combat coral bleaching, Kenya turns to reef nurseries

WASINI, Kenya (AP) — The marine area off the coast of Kenya at Wasini Island, jointly managed by a foundation and the island’s community, has been planting over 8,000 corals a year since 2010 and placed about 800 artificial reef structures in the channel in a bid to restore Wasini’s coral gardens. But the project is threatened by growing costs and a planned fishing port in Shimoni, a mere 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) away on Kenya’s coast. The United Nation’s Oceans Conference, which begins Monday in Lisbon, Portugal, is set to put protection and restoration efforts for coral reefs back on the agenda.

