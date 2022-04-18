AP News Summary at 4:26 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine. The attacks came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east — where Russian troops are growing in number. At least seven people were reported killed in Monday's attack in Lviv. The city has become a safe haven for those fleeing the war in other parts of Ukraine. But to the Kremlin’s increasing anger, it has also become a major conduit for NATO-supplied weapons and for foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking. The CDC recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a month of rampant gun violence that's touched both big cities and small, rural communities across the nation. The shootings have rattled residents in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, California, as well as in Hampton County, South Carolina, and Dumas, Arkansas, both of which have populations under 20,000 people.

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.

Migrant crossings spike as US plans to lift curb on asylum

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border has surged in recent weeks as the U.S. prepares for even larger numbers with the expected lifting of a pandemic-era order that turned away asylum seekers. Immigration authorities stopped migrants 221,303 times along the Southwest border in March, a 34% increase from the month earlier and the highest in nearly two decades, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data filed with a federal court in Texas. CBP was expected to publicly release the monthly statistics soon, before the looming expiration of a public health order that enabled U.S. authorities to turn back most migrants, including people seeking asylum.

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel as tensions soar

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants have fired a rocket into southern Israel for the first time in months. It's a potentially major escalation after clashes at a sensitive holy site in Jerusalem and a wave of attacks and military raids elsewhere. Israel said it intercepted the rocket Monday, and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Israel holds Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers responsible for all such projectiles and usually launches airstrikes in their wake. It was the first such rocket fire since New Year’s Eve. Hours earlier, the leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which boasts an arsenal of rockets, had issued a brief, cryptic warning, condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

Doctors suggest new names for low-grade prostate cancer

Some doctors say it’s time to rename low-grade prostate cancer to eliminate the alarming C-word. About 34,000 Americans die from prostate cancer annually, but most prostate cancers are harmless. Cancer cells develop in nearly all prostate glands as men age. The goal of a name change is reducing unnecessary surgery and radiation for the lowest risk patients. A paper published Monday is reviving a debate about dropping the word “cancer” when patients learn the results of these low-risk biopsy findings. Name changes have happened previously in other low-risk cancers.

Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat. Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states. More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics. They're emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself. Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions say they are undeterred. They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

