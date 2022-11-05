AP News Summary at 4:25 p.m. EDT

Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most prominent figures are warning that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labor to overcome fierce political headwinds and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden over the final weekend of the 2022 campaign. At a rally in Pittsburgh, former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters that “sulking and moping is not an option.” Looking ahead to Election Day on Tuesday, he said, “The only way to save democracy is if we, together, fight for it.” By day's end, voters in the Keystone State also are to hear directly from Biden as well as former President Donald Trump. And former President Bill Clinton is campaigning in New York.

N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea while the United States sent two supersonic bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the four short-range missiles fired Saturday flew about 80 miles toward the country’s western sea. North Korea has test-fired more than 30 missiles this week, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation alerts in northern Japan. It also flew large numbers of warplanes inside its territory in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the United States and South Korea. It included two B-1B bombers for the first time since 2017.

Power blackouts across Ukraine amid Russian shelling

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state electricity operator has announced regular scheduled blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions of the country in the aftermath of Russia’s devastating strikes on energy infrastructure. The move Saturday comes as Russian forces continue to pound Ukrainian cities and villages with missiles and drones. The attacks are inflicting damage on civilian sites in a war that is nearing its nine-month mark. Russia has denied drones it used in Ukraine came from Iran. But the Islamic Republic's foreign minister on Saturday for the first time acknowledged supplying Moscow with “a limited number” of drones before the invasion.

California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Low-income tenants in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch got legislation passed that will cap rent increases at 3% a year. But the city council vote was 3-2 and the win is tenuous in the majority Black and Latino town. Two city council members who voted for rent stabilization are up for re-election Tuesday and if even one loses, the law could be repealed. California lawmakers approved landmark statewide renter protections in 2019 but with high inflation, tenants across the state are taking to ballot boxes and city councils to demand even more safeguards. They want to crack down on shoddy living conditions and unresponsive corporate landlords.

Twitter launches $8 monthly subscription with blue check

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has launched a subscription service for $7.99 a month that includes a blue check now given to verified accounts as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the platform’s verification system. In an update to Apple iOS devices Saturday, Twitter said users who “sign up now” can receive the blue check next to their names “just like the celebrities, companies and politicians you already follow.” The change represents the end of Twitter’s current verification system, which was launched in 2009 to prevent impersonations of high-profile accounts such as celebrities and politicians. Twitter before the overhaul had about 423,000 verified accounts, many of them rank-and-file journalists from around the globe that the company verified regardless of how many followers they had.

Musk's past tweets reveal clues about Twitter's new owner

What happens when a prolific user of social media buys the platform? The world is finding out now that Elon Musk has purchased Twitter. Brash, outspoken and sometimes juvenile, Musk's own tweets show how the world’s richest man has used social media to craft his public image as a billionaire unafraid to offend people. They're also providing a glimpse into how Musk will run the platform. For Musk, Twitter has been a tool to promote his enterprises and punch back at critics, even as his tweeting has sometimes placed him in the middle of geopolitical conflicts and a global pandemic.

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden is being criticized by a powerful fellow Democrat, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, for being "cavalier” and “divorced from reality.” Manchin is leveling that criticism after Biden vowed to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future. The powerful coal-state lawmaker says Biden’s words at a campaign stop Friday in California “ignore the severe economic pain” for people from higher energy prices and are why Americans “are losing trust” in Biden. Manchin’s rebuke of his party’s leader comes at precarious time for Democrats on the final weekend of campaigning before Tuesday’s elections that could put Republicans back in power in Congress.

Equipment that's designed to cut methane emission is failing

Methane is the main ingredient in natural gas, and it packs about 80 times the climate-warming power of carbon dioxide. Aerial surveys have shown huge amounts of methane wafting from oil and gas fields. It’s a problem the Biden administration has sought to attack in its Inflation Reduction Act. The law provides funding for companies to upgrade equipment to combat emissions. Yet some of the best equipment for reducing emissions is already installed on oil and gas facilities. Critics say such equipment is failing to capture much of the methane and casting doubt on whether the Biden plan would go far to correct the problem.

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing damage and working to recover Saturday after tornadoes tore through the region. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the town of Idabel Saturday where a church and other structures were flattened and a 90-year-old man was killed in nearby Pickins. Authorities say a 6-year-old girl drowned and a 43-year-old man is missing after their vehicle was swept off a bridge near Stiwell, Oklahoma, but the death has not yet been officially attributed to the storm that also produced hail from Dallas to northwestern Arkansas. Stitt later declared a state of emergency for four counties in the area.

US supports calls for external ethics probe into OAS chief

MIAMI (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States is facing a call from the Biden administration for an external probe into possible misconduct tied to his intimate relationship with a subordinate. The Washington-based group’s own inspector general said this week it's in the organization’s best interest to hire an outside firm to investigate allegations that Secretary General Luis Almagro may have violated the ethics code. That's based on an Associated Press report that Almagro had a relationship with a staffer described online as his head adviser.