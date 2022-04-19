AP News Summary at 4:46 p.m. EDT

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is attacking cities and towns in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and pouring more forces into the country. It intensified assaults along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

EXPLAINER: How Russia's eastern push in Ukraine may unfold

Russia’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine reflects Moscow’s hope to reverse its battlefield fortunes after a catastrophic seven weeks of war. Russian forces have intensified artillery barrages and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Ukrainian officials said the push began Monday, with Russia trying to press the offensive along an arc-shaped front line for more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from the northeast to the southeast. In what appeared to be a sharp increase in bombardment Tuesday, Russia said that in the last 24 hours, it struck 60 Ukrainian military facilities with its warplanes and 1,260 with its artillery, while attacking 1,214 troop concentrations. The claims could not be independently confirmed.

Flyers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

EXPLAINER: What happens in the post-mask world of travel?

DALLAS (AP) — A ruling by a judge in Florida means the federal requirement to wear masks on airplanes and public transportation is gone. But there are still plenty of questions about what it all means. The judge's decision on Monday ended 14 months of mandatory mask-wearing, which was intended to reduce transmission of COVID-19. Within hours, all major U.S. airlines announced — sometimes to passengers in the middle of flights — that travelers could take off their masks. Here are some questions and answers about the ruling, and about what happens to travel now.

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to save nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change. A certification and bidding process opened Tuesday for a civil nuclear credit program that is intended to bail out financially distressed owners or operators of nuclear power reactors. It’s the largest federal investment in saving financially distressed nuclear reactors, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The first round of awards will prioritize reactors that have already announced plans to close. A dozen U.S. reactors closed in the past decade before their licenses expired.

For Russian diplomats, disinformation is part of the job

Governments and social media companies have moved to restrict the ability of Russia's state media to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine. That has prompted the Kremlin's diplomats to step up to do the dirty work. Russian embassies around the world control hundreds of accounts on platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Those two companies have added labels to their posts and tried to limit their reach. But research shows these diplomatic accounts are still disseminating pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories, including ones suggesting Russia has been framed for recent attacks that killed civilians. The Russian Embassy in the U.S. hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Expert: Gun pressed to Patrick Lyoya's head when cop fired

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against the Black man’s head when firing the fatal shot. That's the opinion of an expert who performed an independent autopsy on Patrick Lyoya. The results were announced Tuesday. Dr. Werner Spitz says he confirmed what was seen last week on video: Lyoya was shot in the back of the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. Attorney Ben Crump says the white officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released. State police are investigating the shooting.

Netflix shares drop 23% after it loses 200K subscribers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading. The subscription figure was far worse than company management's forecast for a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. The news deepens troubles that have been mounting since the streaming service enjoying a surge from a captive audience locked down during the pandemic’s early stages.

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp told jurors that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence. Depp on Tuesday flatly denied ever hitting Heard, calling the domestic allegations against him disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.” Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his lawyers. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s. Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism.

