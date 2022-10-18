AP News Summary at 4:20 a.m. EDT

Winter is coming: Ukrainians dig in for brutal season ahead

KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, tens of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. More Russian strikes on Monday and Tuesday in Kyiv, the capital, and several other Ukrainian cities that targeted power plants have added to the general foreboding about the coming winter.

Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian warplane has crashed into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov, killing 13 people. Three of those who died Monday had jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down in the port city of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 13 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.

Democrats who flipped Congress in 2018 face hurdles in 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day in 2018 saw Democrats flip more than 40 seats to regain the House majority. Anxiety over Donald Trump’s presidency was a major reason for the strong Democratic showing. But those Democrats elected four years ago are campaigning in a much different political environment this year, with Trump out of office and voters concerned about the economy and crime. Plus, many districts that were once competitive have been redrawn by Republican-dominated state legislatures to become more friendly to the GOP. Those changes are leaving several Democrats in the Class of 2018 facing tough reelections.

Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants

MEXICO CITY (AP) — As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans, when The Associated Press visited at the beginning of October. By Monday, Mayor Humberto Parrazales estimated the number had grown to 14,000. While many Venezuelans had planned to make their way to the U.S. border, the new U.S. policy says border crossers will simply be expelled. That leaves many camped out in the temporary tent shelters wondering what they'll do next.

Report: Taliban killed captives in restive Afghan province

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A U.K.-based nonprofit says the Taliban captured, bound, and shot 27 men to death in Afghanistan's Panjshir province last month as part of their operations against resistance forces in the area. Videos of extrajudicial killings in Panjshir circulated on social media in mid-September, with the Taliban saying they would investigate the deaths if the videos were verified. Tuesday's report says the killings demonstrate an “orchestrated purge” of opposition fighters. It also shows that the Taliban, who took over the country in August 2021, continue perpetrating serious human rights atrocities against Afghans, despite their yearlong pleas for recognition and legitimacy.

Student loan forgiveness application website goes live

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program. He announced Monday that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend. Biden is encouraging the tens of millions eligible for potential relief to visit studentaid.gov and touting the application form, which he says will take less than five minutes to complete. He says an early, “beta launch” version of the online form released late Friday handled the early stream of applications “without a glitch or any difficulty.”

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

LONDON (AP) — New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the center-left Labor Party government agreed to again recognize Tel Aviv as the capital. Wong said the Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The former conservative government's decision in 2018 followed a U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May after nine years in power. Both Morrison and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position. The status of Jerusalem remains one of the thorniest issues in the decadeslong conflict.

‘Bad situation’: Soaring U.S. dollar spreads pain worldwide

As the value of the U.S. dollar soars, other currencies around the world are sinking by comparison. This is contributing to skyrocketing prices for everyday goods and services and compounding financial distress, especially in poor countries. The reasons for the dollar’s rise are no mystery. To combat U.S. inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate five times this year. That has led to higher rates on a wide range of U.S. government and corporate bonds, luring investors and driving up the U.S. currency. The dollar is up 18% this year against a basket of key currencies around the globe.

'70s Show' actor Danny Masterson on trial on 3 rape charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Opening statements are set to begin soon in the trial of “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson, who is charged with raping three women about 20 years ago. A Los Angeles County jury is expected to be seated as soon as Tuesday in the trial of the 46-year-old former star of the long-running sitcom. All three women say Masterson raped them at his home between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology and all three women are former members, making the church likely to loom large during the trial.