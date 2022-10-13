AP News Summary at 4:19 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's Kyiv area hit by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s capital region has been struck by Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Rescue workers rushed to the scene as residents awoke to air raid sirens for the fourth consecutive morning following Russia’s major assault across the country earlier this week. Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said the strike early Thursday occurred in the area around the capital. It wasn't immediately clear if there were any casualties. Attacks on Kyiv had become rare before the capital city was hit at least four times during Monday’s Russian strikes. The attacks killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 100 across Ukraine.

EXPLAINER: US weapons systems Ukraine will or won't get

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian leaders are pressing the U.S. and Western allies for air defense systems and longer-range weapons to keep up the momentum in their counteroffensive against Russia and fight back against Moscow’s intensified attacks. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says allies are committed to sending weapons “as fast as we can physically get them there.” But there are still a number of high-profile, advanced weapons that Ukraine wants and the U.S. won’t provide. Defense analysts cite political sensitivities, classified technology or limited stockpiles.

Social Security recipients expected to get big benefit boost

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase to be announced Thursday, expected to be the highest in 40 years, is fueled by record high inflation and is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. How well it does that depends on inflation next year. The boost in benefits takes effect in 2023. It will be coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, meaning retirees will get the full impact of the jump in Social Security benefits.

Little sign of relief expected in September inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — Any Americans hoping for relief from months of punishing inflation might not see much in Thursday’s government report on price increases in September. Lower gas prices will probably reduce overall consumer inflation for a third straight month. But measures of “core” inflation, which are closely watched because they exclude volatile food and energy costs, are expected to return to a four-decade peak. Economists have estimated that the government’s consumer price index jumped 8.1% in September from 12 months earlier. That is a distressingly large gain, though below the 9.1% year-over-year peak that was reached in June.

EXPLAINER: Who is leading the crackdown on Iran's protests?

They show up at the first signs of protest in Iran — men in black, riding motorcycles, often wielding guns or batons. They are members of what’s known as the Basij (ba-SEEJ'), paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic. The shock troops of the ayatollahs have taken on a leading role in quashing dissent for more than two decades. During the latest protests, which erupted after a young woman died in the custody of the country’s morality police last month, the Basij have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

North Korea takes inspiration from Putin's nuke threats

TOKYO (AP) — For decades North Korea has threatened to turn enemy cities into a “sea of fire,” even as it doggedly worked on building a nuclear weapons program that could back up its belligerent words. Now, as North Korea ramps up another torrid run of increasingly powerful weapons tests, it has some rhetorical support from a nuclear armed member of the UN Security Council — Vladimir Putin’s Russia. With Putin raising the terrifying prospect of using tactical nukes to turn around battleground setbacks in Ukraine, there’s fear that this nuclear normalization could embolden Kim Jong Un as he pursues the finishing touches on his still incomplete nuclear program.

Poll: Most in US say misinformation spurs extremism, hate

A new poll finds that Americans from across the political spectrum say misinformation increases extreme political beliefs and hate crimes. The survey from The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that about three-quarters of adult Americans believe misinformation is leading to more extreme political views as well as violence based on race, gender or religion. Overall, 91% say misinformation is a problem. The survey also finds that Americans are adopting habits to prevent the spread of misleading information. More than three-quarters say they've decided not to repost something on social media because they think it might be misinformation.

Georgia features Deep South's only competitive US House race

GEORGETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Southwest Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District may be the only Deep South House race in which the two major party candidates are remotely competitive. Republican challenger Chris West is trying to unseat 30-year Democratic incumbent Sanford Bishop. West is touting his experience as a commercial developer, saying he could improve the fortunes of one of the nation's poorest congressional districts. Bishop is focusing on what he says is a record of achievement, pointing to his seniority and Democrats' legislative achievements. But West is betting people feel the impact of higher prices more sharply, especially the district's farmers, long among Bishop's top supporters.

Racist remarks: Hurt, betrayal among LA's Indigenous people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The explosive recording of Los Angeles city council members making racist and disparaging remarks have deeply hurt the city’s Indigenous immigrants from Mexico. But they have not surprised many who say they grew up hearing such derisive comments in their homeland and again when they came to the U.S. _ not only from non-Latinos but from lighter skinned Mexican immigrants and their descendants. Restauranteur Bricia Lopez says she feels a sense of betrayal from elected officials her family has hosted at their Oaxacan restaurant in Los Angeles. She says she doesn't want young Indigenous immigrants to grow up hearing hurtful messages like she did.

China's Xi gets chance to tighten hold on economy at meeting

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most influential figure in decades, gets a chance to stack the ranks with allies who share his vision of intensifying pervasive control over entrepreneurs and technology development at a meeting of the ruling Communist Party that starts this weekend. The only question is whether China’s economic slump might force Xi to temper his enthusiasm for a state-run economy and add supporters of markets and private enterprise that generate jobs and wealth. The congress will install party leaders, not economic regulators. That will be done by the ceremonial legislature next year. But the party lineup will highlight who is likely to be appointed premier, the official who oversees the economy, and to other posts.