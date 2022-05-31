AP News Summary at 4:15 p.m. EDT

'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The blame for an excruciating delay in killing the gunman at a Texas elementary school — even as parents outside begged police to rush in and panicked children called 911 from inside — has been placed with the school district’s homegrown police chief. It’s left residents in small city of Uvalde struggling to reconcile what they know of the well-liked local lawman after the director of state police said that Pete Arredondo — as the commander at the scene — made the “wrong decision” last week not to breach a classroom at Robb Elementary School sooner.

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign has been acquitted of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. The jury in the case of Michael Sussmann deliberated on Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict. The closely watched trial was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham. Durham was appointed three years ago to hunt for government misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump supporters had looked to the probe to expose what they contend was bias by law enforcement officials who investigated Trump and his campaign.

Ex-Trump adviser Peter Navarro subpoenaed in DOJ's 1/6 probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro has revealed in a court filing that he has been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury this week as part of the Justice Department’s probe into the deadly U.S. Capitol insurrection. Navarro said Tuesday he was served by the FBI at his Washington, D.C., house last week. The subpoena is the first known instance of prosecutors seeking testimony from someone who worked in President Donald Trump's White House as they investigate the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries. The Navarro subpoena could signal the Justice Department is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president.

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, talking inflation fighting. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. The president is largely entrusting the fate of the economy and his own political fortunes to the Fed. The central bank's highly sensitive task: raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Russia's Navalny says he faces new criminal charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he is facing new accusations that could extend his current nine-year prison term. Navalny said on Instagram that an investigator visited him in prison to declare that the authorities have opened a new criminal investigation against him on charges of “creating an extremist group to fan hatred against officials and oligarchs” and trying to stage rallies. He said the new charges could keep him in prison for another 15 years if he’s convicted. Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian officials deny that.

Young caregivers 'exist in the shadows,' offer crucial help

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Millions of Americans with serious health problems depend on children ages 18 and younger to provide some or all of their care at home. An exact number is hard to pin down, but researcher Melinda Kavanaugh thinks as many as 10 million children are involved in caregiving in the U.S. The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee associate professor of social work says youth caregiving will grow as the U.S. population ages and chronic health problems like diabetes become more common. She and other researchers say young caregivers provide crucial help to their families, and they need support.

Shanghai moves toward ending 2-month COVID-19 lockdown

SHANGHAI (AP) — Shanghai authorities say they will take major steps Wednesday toward reopening China’s largest city after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has throttled the national economy and largely confined millions of people to their homes. Full bus and subway service will be restored as will basic rail connections with the rest of China and schools will partially reopen. Shopping malls, supermarkets, convenience stores and drug stores will reopen gradually at no more than 75% of their capacity. Cinemas and gyms will remain closed. Officials who earlier set June 1 as the target date for reopening appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days.

Depp-Heard defamation trial: What is the jury considering?

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — After a six-week trial, a civil jury in Virginia is deliberating defamation claims by Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial has featured lurid testimony with explicit details about the movie stars’ short and volatile marriage. But the question the jury needs to answer is whether Heard defamed Depp in an op-ed in which she wrote that she was “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury will also need to decide a counterclaim filed by Heard. She said she was defamed when Depp's former lawyer called her abuse allegations a “hoax.”

Critic Notebook: At Cannes, a plea for the variety of cinema

Because of its scope and unique position as a self-styled temple of cinema, Cannes often serves as a referendum on the movies and a French Riviera barricade against the tides of change. That was especially true this year. For the 75th anniversary, Cannes assembled a cast of filmmakers to debate the medium’s future. Guillermo del Toro, who spearheaded the effort, pronounced today’s movie structures “not sustainable.” The questions posed by Del Toro and others were no doubt salient ones for anyone making film today to consider. But often at Cannes, the best answers were on screen, where the spectrum of cinema exhibited was intoxicatingly vast.

